AYDEN — Golfers teed up on Friday to participate in the Ayden Chamber of Commerce golf tournament.
The event also served as the first major chamber-sponsored event for new Executive Director Jimmy Adams.
“My past lives, I’ve done a lot of these types of tournaments," Adams said. "I’d like to make it bigger and have more teams and bigger prizes. For the first year, this has gone well. The organization of it has gone well and today has gone very well."
Once held annually, Friday’s tournament was the first chamber-sponsored tournament in several years after it was phased out by previous chamber leaders.
“We decided (to restart the event) when Jimmy joined," said chamber Chairman Corey Eulido. "He asked if he could do a golf tournament. We had phased it out. We knew it was in Jimmy’s wheelhouse.
“It’s exciting being out here and seeing everything bigger than we expected.”
Adams also was excited for the event to take place.
“The idea really is to have a party and a gathering and for people to come together from the community, to come out have some fun mingle and get to know each other,” he said.
“We’re not making a whole lot of money. It’s really generated to have a party. To say, ‘Hey, we’re back’ to the golf tournament," Adams said. "We are getting some sponsors out of the golf tournament. It’s become kind of a recruiting event.”
The tournament was comprised of 14 four-person teams, each striving for the title of champion.
At the end of the day, the Dew Sweeper team of Paul Andrews and Gil Moore of Ayden, Harvey Taylor of Deep Run and Jerry Falconio of Grifton, took home gross first place with the Untouchables team took second place.
“We had a good day today. We had a lot of fun. It’s always good to win,” said Tommy Chambliss of Winterville and member of the Untouchables team.
Net first place was awarded to the team of CPU and the Haddock’s took second.
“We played pretty well today. It was more about just having a good time. It’s a nice way to spend a Friday afternoon, rather than in the office,” said CPU team member Craigh Keenhold of New Bern.
Win or lose, Derek Sanderson of Greenville came to “hit bombs” and “make birdies” for the Sam Jones Barbecue team.
“You always want to give back (to the community),” Sanderson said.
Even with “leaving some out in the field,” Allan Kinlaw was happy to return to the tournament. This year he joined the team of Angela Haddock of Nationwide. In precious years, he has played with the Cinderine’s Team.
“It feels good to have people out, to have some fun and play golf,” Kinlaw said.
Playing for the Southern Bank team, Brian Fields and Paul Anderson, both of Greenville, were happy to support the community.
“We have a location in Ayden and we want to be involved in the community. It’s part of the core of what we do. We are involved in the community we are in,” Anderson said.
Fields added, “We had a great time. It was great company and great weather. We had a really great time supporting the chamber.”
Different from the past, the event lead up to a Business After Hours event, with golfers, members of the community, the Ayden Board of Commissioners and local business owners invited to attend a catered dinner by Sam Jones Barbecue.
“Several new businesses have come to town in the last several months,” Adams said. “We had a lot of new folks who have not met each other. Bringing them together like this, they get to meet other people and business owners, hang out mingle and help each other.”
Eulido added, “We figured it would give golfers an opportunity to do something after the event. We wanted to create more opportunities for local businesses to network and do something outside the traditional things the chamber of commerce has been doing.”
Both Fryday Nite Fish owner Tonnia Pollard Wallace and Spill the Beans Wine and Coffee owner Roland Stewart attended their first Business After Hours event.
“I thought it was very important to be a part of a program the town offered through the chamber of commerce,” Wallace said.
Stewart added, “It makes me a part of the community and I definitely want to be a part of the community. My biggest things has always been to help people — especially children.”