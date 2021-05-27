Spring has sprung, and this year seems to be moving faster than ever. This year started with a cold, wet winter and in full pandemic mode and moved to a quick warm spring right to, well, a down-right hot past couple of weeks and what seems like a light at the end of the tunnel with regard to the COVID crisis.
The happenings around Ayden this year have occurred just as quickly. Since starting my job with the Ayden chamber in late January, I have had my feet to the fire in trying to keep up with all the moving and shaking going on in this great town.
In January, the first rebranding committee met to try and determine what Ayden is best known for and how can we market and capitalize on that brand. We have met several times over the past few months and have had hundreds of surveys completed to gauge these questions. The committee is closing in on the answers and plans to proceed soon with a marketing strategy.
February and March saw me getting my feet wet by meeting with town officials, business leaders and the community in general. My concentration during the past few months has been to update the chamber website, and the new version should launch later this week, so be sure to check it out. Restructuring the chamber membership tier levels has also been a major focus over the past few months.
Since completing these tasks, the focus has now shifted to recruiting businesses to join the chamber so that we can all help support and promote the town of Ayden. If any individual or business wishes to join the Ayden chamber, please feel free to contact me through the Ayden chamber website or phone number.
The most recent couple of months have blossomed with the announcement that the 47th Collard Festival will take place in Ayden Sept. 10-11. This great news will hopefully bring some normalcy back into our lives after being couped up for the past 14 months.
This past month also saw the chamber partner with the Town of Ayden and Subway sandwiches of Ayden to sponsor an Ayden Clean-Up Days event which was held on consecutive Saturdays, May 1 and 8. Volunteers put on the orange safety vests over their green Ayden Clean-Up T-shirts and went out all over the town picking up trash alongside the roadways.
Volunteers included chamber board members, community leaders, town council members, concerned citizens and even Mayor Steve Tripp lent a helping hand. In the middle of the past month the chamber also teamed up with Gwendy’s Goodies to bring sweet treats to the teachers and school staff of all three Ayden schools during Teacher Appreciation Week. There was no surprise that every morsel was consumed very quickly.
As we start to roll into summer and are allowed to have more in-person gatherings, the chamber will bring back ribbon-cutting ceremonies to celebrate the openings of businesses that happened in the past year as well as those that we are excited about opening in the very near future. Also, the hope is that we will have our first business after hours in quite a while in late June in the new Pocket Park, located in the downtown area. Here, we will be able to bring business leaders together in a casual, friendly setting to network and socialize.
We are looking forward to a great summer of new and old businesses thriving, new residents moving in and becoming a part of our great community and fewer restrictions on mask-wearing and social gatherings, but most of all just being able to get out and enjoy one another’s company again, face to face.