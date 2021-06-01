AYDEN — As the home of Skylight Inn and Bum's Restaurant, Ayden has a long and storied barbecue tradition.
So it seems only fitting the town's branding committee, by a vote of 4-1, has chosen barbecue as the focus of its new marketing campaign.
The committee was formed at the beginning of the year to assist Ayden with a remarketing initiative.
Since then, the committee has received guidance from Tom Harrison, who has years of experience in assisting towns in this process.
Committee members met in April to discuss the results of the approximately 271 surveys received from people both inside and outside the Ayden community.
Barbecue was among the top choices for the town's brand, according to the study.
Other choices included collards and marketing the town as a family place. The latter option would be harder to market, according to Harrison, because it was too generic. Collards would also not be a great choice because they often are seasonal, he said.
Committee members met again on May 27 to discuss options. With three town board members and five committee members present, Town Manager Matt Livingston asked committee members if they wanted to vote on the brand.
Wanting to move forward with the process, committee members opted to vote. Livingston, Mayor Steve Tripp and town economic developer Mallory Denham did not participate. Livingston said the grassroots initiative should be voted on by committee members, not town officials.
A blind vote was taken, with barbecue being selected four individuals and collards being selected by one.
Having decided on a brand, does not mean it is all Ayden will be known for, Livingston said.
“The brand doesn’t define you completely. It’s just a tool that helps," he said. "Ayden is a lot more than barbecue or collards or anything we can come up with."
“We need to find the brand that most fits us now then we can capitalize on things that we have going for us," Livingston said.
With that decision made, the remarketing process should move more quickly, Livingston said adding, Harrison will return to the next meeting to help with the next steps.
“The focus of this group is going to change once we got the brand," Livingston said. "It’s about marketing the town. Marketing who we are. Getting people to recognize us in a light that we want people to see us in.
"People are moving here. Our population is going to double in the next five to ten years,” he said.
The committee also will change. Members discussed the need to bring more people into the process. Since it was formed, the group's membership has dwindled. Committee members would like for this to change and encouraged others who may be interested to help work toward their common goal.
“I think having a representation from all sectors — businesses, families, churches, the community — that is where it is so important to get other people here,” said Pam Justice.
Tripp added, “To me it's about collaboration. We do need business partners. We do need community people.
"I think we had we need coordination. We need leadership to guide that coordination and go off it," he said. "It’s an opportunity for all of us. Ayden is changing right now as we are sitting here. We need to guide that direction and change and foster it.”