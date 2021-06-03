Ayden-Grifton High School recently named the 2020-21 junior marshals. The students will participate in Saturday’s graduation ceremony. They are:
Chief Marshal Nya Synclair Lowe, daughter of Sharnetta Lowe of Winterville and Larry Lowe of Kinston. Nya is a member of AGHS Link Crew, Health Sciences Academy and the National Honor Society. Her goal is to obtain a biology degree from East Carolina University and attend medical school to become a general practitioner.
Holly Elizabeth Cannon, daughter of Marie Wylie and Justin Cannon of Winterville. Holly is a member of AGHS volleyball teams as well as JROTC and the National Honor Society. She is employed by Sam Jones BBQ. Her goal is to attend Appalachian State and become an officer/pilot in the US Navy.
Ashlee James Capizzi, daughter of Katherine Capizzi of Winterville and Christian Capizzi of Greenville. Ashlee is active in school and travel volleyball as well as volunteering with Health Sciences Academy. Her goal is to obtain employment in the health care field.
Lily Kate Adamson Claybrook, daughter of Andrea and Chris Claybrook of Ayden. Lily is a member of the AGHS track team and volunteers with local animal clinics and shelters. Her goal is to have a career in psychology.
Kristen Danielle Cox, daughter of Suzette and Owen Cox of Winterville. Kristen is a member of AGHS track and cheerleading teams and volunteers with Health Sciences Academy and serves as an ambassador this year. Her goal is to become a pediatric oncologist at a major hospital.
Zachary James Hill, son of Kevin and Stephanie Hill of Winterville. Zach is a member of the AGHS football team and his church youth group. His goal is to become an architect.
Joselyn Bailey Jane Howell, daughter of Crystal Howell and Nolberto Barcelata of Ayden. Joselyn Is a member of AGHS National Honor Society as well as the basketball and soccer teams. Her goal is to pursue a degree in nursing.
Chelsea Allena Jolly, daughter of Sarah & Hubert Jolly III of Winterville. Clesea is a member of AGHS Link Crew, National Honor Society as well as an active member and volunteer at Rountree Christian Church. Her goal is to pursue a degree in agricultural engineering.
Abigail Lynne Langemann, daughter of Josh and Crystal Langemann of Ayden. Abigail is active in school and travel volleyball and softball as well as volunteering with Health Sciences Academy. Her goal is to become a radiology technician
Trevian Nasir Holden, Ivy Marie Johnson, Braxton Koonce and Summer Michelle Lloyd also are marshals this year.