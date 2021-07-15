AYDEN — A request related to the Plant a Home Program sparked debate on Monday night as the Ayden Board of Commissioners considered a rezoning request from its first participants, Tyronne and Jaime Taft.
The town-sponsored program provides families with assistance in obtaining land below tax value, which helps bring them a step closer to home ownership.
The Tafts went before the board on Monday to request rezoning of two parcels, changing them from the current designation of R-8 (single-family residential) to R-20 (low-density residential).
The change was requested so the Tafts can place a mobile home on the lot, which is currently restricted.
The town’s future land use designates the Taft’s parcels, as well as the surrounding area, as R-8. Allowing the parcels to be rezoned would create nonconformity and spot zoning, Planning Director Stephen Smith said.
The two parcels combined do not meet the minimum lot size requirements for a R-20 designation, Smith said.
For these reasons, the planning board and town staff did not recommend approval of the rezoning request.
“If we start spot zoning then it’s going to be an issue. People will be hesitant to invest in Ayden,” said Mayor Steve Tripp, adding the town’s zoning is used as an objective tool in cases such as these.
“I would hope and understand that when we have people come in and do Plant a Home, they understand what they are getting into, and that is our zoning,” he said.
The program was throughly explained, program facilitator and Ayden Housing Authority Director Nichole Brown said.
“In the Taft’s situation, they are approved for a loan. They went for a modular (home) but because of COVID, (modulars) are a year out in construction,” Brown said.
“They have the Plant A Home information and have tried to comply. They went looking for a modular but they cannot have one made for what their loan is for. What they can get is a year out,” Brown said, adding the loan will not be valid for that long of a wait time.
“Before it came to this, we have beat rocks and tried to do what the program was meant to do.”
The Plant A Home program was unanimously approved by the town and was designed to help “the working poor” Mayor Pro-tem Ivory Mewborn said.
“A lot of people misconstrued that if you allow a (mobile) home here, that you would allow it anywhere in town. That’s fair, but that’s not going to happen. The lots with Plant a Home program are concentrated in south Ayden,” Mewborn said.
“There is no activity there. They are lying dormant. We lose money by up keeping (the town-owned lots used for the program).
“We’re trying to lift up people who are trying to get up and have something for their families,” Mewborn said.
Mewborn said the town has stepped in for other neighborhoods with assistance and approved rezoning requests. She said the Tafts and south Ayden deserved the same treatment.
Commissioner Johnny Davis also said he wanted to help the family, noting a double-wide mobile home exists on a parcel beside the Tafts’ property.
That parcel was grandfathered in when the town redid its zoning, Smith said.
Town Manager Matt Livingston suggested a different solution to the problem.
Livingston said there are legal problems with rezoning the parcel when it did not meet minimum lot size requirements.
“One solution we can do is to table this item and (create) a R-8 special-use district. That would allow a mobile home with a special use in an R-8 district,” Livingston said.
If the board created the district, the Tafts would have to apply for a special use from the Board of Adjustment and a process involving the planning board, Board of Adjustment and Board of Commissioners would be set into motion, Smith said.
Staff could work to expedite the process but still needed to follow advertising guidelines for meetings and notices, Smith said.
Mewborn made a motion to table the decision and it was seconded by Goff. It passed with all in favor.