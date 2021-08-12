Class of ’57. The Statler Brothers have a song entitled “Class of ’57.” For those of you who Google, you can get the lyrics with a few clicks of your computer.
The line that runs through the song is, “And the class of ’57 had its dreams.” Here is an example of some of the lyrics:
“Helen is a hostess; Frank works at the mill.
Janet teaches grade school and probably always will.
Bob works for the city and Jack’s in lab research,
And Peggy plays the organ at the Presbyterian Church.”
Our lives don’t always turn out the way we want them to or the way we think they will. Things happen. I started out as a chemistry major, moved to public school education and had a 40-year career in mental health.
The last set of lyrics is …
“And the class of ’57 had its dreams,
But living life day to day is never like it seems.
Things get complicated when you get past 18.
But the class of ’57 has its dreams
Oh the class of ’57 had dreams.”
It is not all bad. Sometime life is just different than we thought it would be. I marvel at some people, who when interviewed, say I knew I wanted to be an author, or a doctor, or a restaurant owner when I was 8 years old.
I had no idea what I wanted to do when my class of ’61 received our diplomas. I always said when someone asked me what I wanted to be when I grew up that “I wanted to work with people.” That’s what I did, but my career certainly took lots of turns.
The Statler Brothers don’t tell us this, but I believe the most important aspect of living is to do it with kindness and integrity. If a person lives his or her life in this way, he/she has had a successful life — no matter what that person’s job or jobs have been; no matter how much money he/she has in the bank; no matter how big one’s house is.
Kindness and integrity.