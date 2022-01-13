Stories. All families have stories but not all families have a “storyteller.”
My family and I were fortunate. Our father, Bill Harrington, loved to tell stories. As a young boy, I hung on every word as he told stories mostly about occurrences in the first half of the 20th century.
When I became a teenager I got tired of these yarns and then Dad retired and I realized that I would not have him forever and then the stories became important to me again.
Daddy was not a professional storyteller and I’m glad.
I have heard some of these individuals work and I do not like their style because the stories are so long. Some were 15 and 20 minutes long.
Daddy often told a story like a joke with a punchline. They were short — not more than 5 or so minutes, usually.
Interestingly, he did not tell jokes. I guess his humorous stories were his version of jokes.
My Dad did like to talk and so he told the same stories over and over. Mom grew to dislike them since she had heard them so often. On occasion, she would say, “Bill, you’re not gonna tell that one again.” And, of course, it was like he never heard her. In fact, it could be that he re-told some of them just to irritate her. I hope not.
I have an unpublished book of Daddy’s stories and some that I have told myself — told just the way he would have told them. I am not sure what to do with this book, but I enjoyed writing it.
If you enjoy a good story, I would refer you to two North Carolinians: Dennis Rogers and Bill Thompson. Longtime readers of the News & Observer will recognize Mr. Rogers’ name. He wrote a column for the N&O for years. He has several books that you can find by going on the internet. Mr. Thompson has two books that I enjoy reading: “Sweet Tea, Fried Chicken, and Lazy Dogs” and “Backyards, Bow Ties, and Beauty Queens.”