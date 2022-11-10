I am very happy that Charles L. Becton, a 1962 graduate of South Ayden High School, is a guest columnist this month. Thank you, Becton.

Teachers at South Ayden School were no less caring or dedicated than teachers at Ayden High School, but South Ayden teachers had an additional burden. They, like their students, daily experienced the searing sting of stiff, stifling and omnipresent apartheid-like racial prejudice. They, therefore, had to be producers, sculptors and directors who encouraged black students to achieve, impelled them to excel, and thrust them into leadership positions.

