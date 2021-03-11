Last time we chronicled a year that would be foreign to us — a year when animals roamed the streets of Ayden. Fences were sometimes built around houses to keep cattle and chickens out rather than to keep the home’s occupant’s animals in. My favorite historian supplied us with a “set of glasses” that required us to look at the past through the lenses of that time and not through our 21st century glasses.
Roaming animals were far from the only difference between the Ayden of today and the Ayden of yesteryear. For example, in 1908 whiskey was sold by the Town of Ayden office. The profit that year was $1,713.43. Apparently the majority of citizens did not appreciate the Town of Ayden’s role in the selling of hard liquor. A year later, a referendum passed that outlawed the sale of whiskey.
Back to the “roaming animals” issue — what did the Planning Board do about this problem? An ordinance was passed to build fences to keep the animals out of Ayden. In 1908, an ordinance was passed prohibiting the building of a hog pen within 100 feet of an occupied building. A stock pen was built to hold any pigs that were confiscated under the new law. And then the people living close to this stock pen complained of the odor. At a later meeting the board appropriated $1.25 to build a new pen at another location.
Interestingly, the roaming chickens issue was just getting started. Next time we will take a look at this continuing issue.