Nostalgia.
Individual words and how they are used are so important in communication. The word nostalgia goes one step beyond a simple memory.
If one is nostalgic, his or her recollection of a place or a period of time includes feelings and passion. For example, we may be nostalgic about the house we grew up in but simply remember (without feeling nostalgic) a particular building up town.
We may remember with intense feelings the athletic field at the old Ayden High School building while have no feelings about the newer field in an adjoining town.
Some inanimate objects like houses or buildings — even cars — can bring tears to one’s eyes.
As I have grown older, this thing called nostalgia has become more important. It simply happens more often. Traveling to Ayden is a nostalgic experience in itself. When I have returned to my hometown, I make sure that I climb in my car and ride by certain places.
It is difficult to put into words the stored-away sensations that come out of their hiding places to give me this feeling that I am writing about.
Music can do the same thing. Individuals remember particular singers; couples have their song. Graduating classes get together to celebrate their relationships; players celebrate championships; families have reunions. Nostalgia abounds in these situations.
There are numerous places in Ayden that have a special place in my heart — none more so than the house on Snow Hill Street where I lived from 1949 until I left Ayden to attend graduate school at UNC-Chapel Hill in 1965. It is where I grew up.
In reality, I returned to my family and to this house after I received my degree to work at Daddy’s ice plant during the summer of 1966 before taking my first job in Durham in the fall of that year.
I am having so much fun writing about this topic that I will continue doing so next time.