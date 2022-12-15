This column could easily be named the African American Community and the Caucasian Community because it is about the church and its importance in the Ayden community. It would be impossible to overestimate the significance of churches and what they meant to the families and what they stood for when I was growing up in the mid-20th century.

Although my parents did not attend church, my maternal grandmother, Mrs. Rena Sawyer (My maternal grandfather was Mr. A.W. Sawyer.), insisted that all three of the Harrington boys attend Sunday School and church. My dad, William Lawson Harrington, worked at and eventually owned Ayden Ice and Coal Company, and he worked every Sunday.

