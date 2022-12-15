This column could easily be named the African American Community and the Caucasian Community because it is about the church and its importance in the Ayden community. It would be impossible to overestimate the significance of churches and what they meant to the families and what they stood for when I was growing up in the mid-20th century.
Although my parents did not attend church, my maternal grandmother, Mrs. Rena Sawyer (My maternal grandfather was Mr. A.W. Sawyer.), insisted that all three of the Harrington boys attend Sunday School and church. My dad, William Lawson Harrington, worked at and eventually owned Ayden Ice and Coal Company, and he worked every Sunday.
I guess he thought that he did not have the time and Mother followed his lead. However, my parents stood for the “teachings” of the church. The values espoused by church doctrine permeated the way people lived, even if the individuals were not churchgoers.
In my case personally, the teachings of the Ayden Methodist Church provided me with a template for how to treat other people — essentially a model by which to live my life.
During a recent PBS fundraiser, Henry Louis Gates Jr. did a documentary on the importance of the black church in the lives of African Americans. He stated and it was clear that the black church was the “heartbeat” of the civil rights movement. I would also recommend a terrific book called The Warmth of Other Suns by Isabel Wilkerson. This award-winning book is about the migration of black Americans from the South to the North and West.
Are there problems in our churches? Of course. There are disagreements concerning what religious denominations should stand for and what their congregations should be taught. Individual church congregations split up and go their separate ways. Let’s hope when the dust settles that the church does not lose its special place in our lives.