The Wheel, Ayden High School’s first annual, was published by the class of 1928. This happens to be my father’s senior year. Mitchell Oakley and I dedicated Chapter 16 to that annual in “Ayden, The Sports Town.” We covered it thoroughly — I believe. We also talked about other annuals. The chapter is a good read. If you have the book, you might want to review it.
The student’s pictures also contain some nicknames: “Bo-Parts,” “Mouse-head,” “Big Jim,” Squeeze-her,” “John Boy,” and “Cat.” “Squeeze-her” was a particularly interesting nickname for the student who became my English teacher in high school 30 years later. Mrs. Louise Little (’28) also lived on Snow Hill Street a few houses from where I grew up. So many of us owe a huge debt of gratitude to a teacher who was truly one of Ayden’s treasures. Her picture — Louise Prescott — is on page 225.
As adolescents, we often do not appreciate our teachers until later. I used what I learned in Mrs. Little’s classes all the way through undergraduate and graduate school and, once again, when I started writing after retirement. I did not like algebra when I took it under Mrs. Manning in high school but was able to make a good grade at East Carolina College when I took it again as a freshman.
Every year when my class of 1961 has a reunion, I pull out my annuals and read all four of them all the way through. I especially like the comments written by my friends. I will treasure them forever.