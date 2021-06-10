Nostalgia.
A few nostalgic places in Ayden are no longer there. Daddy’s ice plant on First Street is one of those locations. The old town office is still there but no longer used as the town’s headquarters.
My granddaddy worked there from 1919 to 1949. His secretary was Miss Laura Mae. I remember her so well and got to visit her just before she passed away. What a treat.
I knew every facet of the ice plant: the engine room that drove the ice-making equipment, Daddy’s office where I watched him “doing his bookkeeping,” the “tank top” under which the ice was made and the cold storage where the ice was stored.
I worked third shift when I became old enough. Daddy’s third shift was a little different than most. I worked from midnight until noon the next day. Starting about 6 a.m., two of us loaded the “country route truck” with 21 blocks of ice (each block weighed 300 pounds) to be sold throughout three counties.
Of course, ice plants are a thing of the past. At one time, there were more than 6,000 plants throughout the country. Now there are fewer than 100 left.
I wonder how many of those 300-pound blocks of ice were sold during the 50-year history of the Ayden Ice and Coal Co. My brothers and I sold a few of those — enough to get us through college.
When I walked by where that building used to be on my trips home to visit my parents, I could see the building itself in my mind. I can see it now. I will never forget that picture of my past.