Christmas memories: Some of my fondest memories of Christmas were the Christmas dinners at my maternal grandparents’ home on Second Street in Ayden. The oak trees on that street were in their prime. To me, it was the most beautiful street in town.
Of course, this had nothing to do with the fact that my grandparents lived there. Looking back I do not know how we got all of the people in that house at the same time. Somehow we did. Maybe we ate in shifts.
Some Christmases my family traveled to Little Washington to have Christmas. My friends from “up North” don’t know what this “Little” Washington is all about. Of course, Little Washington — as opposed to Washington, D.C. — is about 45 minutes from Ayden. It is located on the Pamlico River.
Our destination was Market Street, a street that paralleled the river. My great aunt and uncle’s house was just a short walk from the river. Somehow a locomotive had been placed near their house and my grandfather used to take me to that big black “iron horse” so that I could play on it. My relatives in that town were always so kind to me. I will never forget those people.
Santa Claus always came to my house on Snow Hill Street. One Christmas Mr. Claus forgot to remove the box that my youngest brother’s hobby horse had arrived in. People were all over the house talking, etc., when I looked out the window and Bob had tied a string to the box and was pulling it up and down the sidewalk.
The hobby horse was sitting idle in the living room. Next year I wrote Santa and suggested that he bring Bob just a box with nothing in it since that seemed to be his favorite toy.
Let’s all look forward to a more “normal” year in 2022. Stay safe and take care of yourself.