Ayden welcomes partnership with PCC

AYDEN — Officials from Ayden and Pitt Community College are celebrating a partnership that will bring new educational opportunities to the town.
Ayden Mayor Steve Tripp and PCC president Lawrence Rouse signed a memorandum of understanding on July 21.
“This will be a good partnership. It will make a difference in our community,” Tripp said.
Ayden Town Manager Matt Livingston had reached out to Rouse about the alliance, hoping to add to the community’s growth and economic development.
To begin, PCC will offer transitional studies such as GED and adult high school equivalency classes at the Ayden Housing Authority. A dance class to be held at the Ayden Arts and Recreation building is also in the works, according to Kristin Braswell, assistant vice president off-campus programs.
The completion of the Ayden Community Center will open the door to more possibilities, she said.
The center, which may be complete in the first quarter of 2022, will allow the college to offer food specialization courses since it will have a commercial kitchen.
“We are working on a food service specialist program. We have done it in the past but never had a consistent location,” Braswell said. “We see our restaurants everywhere with help-needed signs. We’re developing these programs to help meet those needs.”
The college also hopes to host couple cooking classes and other courses for individuals that are both fun and educational, she said.
A survey is being conducted by PCC to determine other class and program offerings.
“We can think all day long of the classes that we think would work in Ayden, but if that’s not the classes or course or programs that Ayden residents want, then they are not going to go. It’s like we’re fighting a losing battle,” Braswell said.
“We want to hear from the residents about what types of classes they want and we want to offer them to them.”
The survey can be taken at www.research.net/r/AydenOff-CampusPrograms.
Both town and PCC officials are excited about the partnership and see the potential it has to expand on Ayden’s strengths.
“Ayden is growing. A lot of people are coming to the area. We are excited about the economic development coming to Ayden and we want to be a part of that growth,” Braswell said.
The partnership can be used to help train and recruit employees as well as attract businesses and industries to Ayden, Braswell said.
“This will make a huge difference in our community and will enhance economic development,” Tripp said. “It’s a huge asset to our community.”
Through education, it will strength Ayden from within and help residents better themselves academically, he said.