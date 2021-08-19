With a goal of building relationships and bringing the community together, the towns of Ayden and Winterville hosted National Night Out celebrations on Aug. 12.
Both events originally were scheduled for Aug. 3, the date for National Night Out celebrations nationwide, but were canceled due to heavy rain.
In Winterville, folks flocked to the town’s square, ready for a fun-filled day. The town combined National Night Out and the Parks and Recreation department’s annual Back to School Bash with the Market on the Square, creating an event for the whole family.
Children bounced on inflatables, built sandcastles in the sand pit and cooled off by slipping down water slides.
Parents and others shopped at the event’s vendors.
Free food was provided by the Winterville Police Department and the Winterville Chamber of Commerce prepared people for the upcoming Watermelon Festival by distributing free slices of the fruit.
To assist children in the coming school year, the town also distributed 100 book bags filled with supplies.
This gift filled Savannah Whichard, 6, of Greenville with glee, as she picked out a Hello Kitty book bag.
“I love it and I’m going to use it every day” Whichard said.
For the Powell siblings of Greenville, the event served as their last hurrah before school begins.
“I liked the water slide. It felt good. I’m ready for school to learn new things,” said Evelyn, 12.
Asher, 10, added, “I like the raffle and the music.”
Children also were excited to hang out with their school resource officer, Larry Dobra.
“I love it. It’s a great feeling especially when the kids are asking for you,” Dobra said. “It shows I’ve done something right.”
Student Caleb Gliniak, 13, of Winterville added, “It’s nice. He’s a police officer and they generally create a safe area.”
Organizers were glad to see people come out despite the heat.
“It’s good especially with how hot it is and especially with it being canceled,” Winterville Parks and Recreation Director Evan Johnston said.
In Ayden, it was hard to ignore the laughter coming from behind Ayden Town Hall as children took their best shots at dunking police officers and Town Manager Matt Livingston.
Anthony Simmons, 10, and Whitaker siblings Davion, 11 and Jayden, 6, of Ayden, all took turns trying to sink Ayden officer Nicholas Perez.
“This is fun,” Simmons said, as he successfully landed Perez into the dunking booth.
Max Doiel, 13, of Ayden also gave the event a thumbs up.
“This was good,” he said, as Perez got ready for the next throw.
The Ayden Police Department also gave away approximately 100 book bags with school supplies. They also raffled off a Piggly Wiggly $50 gift card, mouse pads and a tablet from Langley’s Computers.
Straightway Church distributed free, non-perishable food items to the community.
It was here where Clifton Daniels, 11, of Ayden spent his time, helping to hand out food items and book bags to participants.
“I like serving the community. It’s good to see the smiles on their faces,” Daniels said.
With her new book bag, rising third-grader Jasiah Boswell, 8, of Ayden was ready to return to school. Knowing she had support from the community made her feel good, she said.
“It’s nice you get help from the community. It’s good. You are supposed to know the community,” Boswell said.
Free hots dogs also were provided by the town and Fannie B’s Famous Hot Dogs.
For the Wooten family, Ayden’s National Night Out served as their first town function. Having relocated to the area, family members said they were impressed by the town’s welcoming feeling.
“It’s good to see everybody. We are meeting a lot of people here,” said father Jonathan Wooten.
While both towns’ events offered fun for the family, they served a larger purpose. National Night Out was designed to help foster engagement with the community by allowing the residents to interact with the area police officers.
“It’s important to build community relationships and interact with the community,” said Ayden Cpl. Jenny Clark.
Lt. Chris Williams of the Winterville Police Department added, “It’s a night for the community to come together and recognize we are all part of it. It’s important for us to be seen in another light other than just with our blue lights on.”
The importance of the event was not lost on Nicollette Daniels of Winterville.
“It is very important. It gives the community the opportunity to talk with police officers and not just when they are behind your car,” Daniels said.
Cherry Parker of Winterville agreed adding, “I think it’s a chance to all come together. We can support local businesses and the police officers.”
The Ayden Police Department was pleased with the turnout.
“We didn’t know what to expect. We didn’t have it last year due to the pandemic,” Forehand said.
“It’s good just to mingle with the community and for them to get to know who we are. This way they don’t just see us in the news. They get to know police officers are real people.”