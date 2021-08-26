SNOW HILL — Greene County’s Clerk of Superior Court has announced that she will retire on Sept. 30.
Sandra Beaman has served as Greene County’s clerk since she was first elected in November 2014.
She acknowledged mixed emotions about leaving.
“I have worked with fellow court personnel and have grown to respect, love and protect our court system and each person who has a role in keeping our court system moving,” Beaman said.
“It has been an honor and joy to serve the citizens of Greene County in the court system for the past 36 years.”
Beaman began her career with the clerk’s office in 1985, when she was appointed a deputy clerk of court by the late Joyce J. Harrell.
In 2003, she was appointed as an assistant clerk by former Greene County Clerk of Superior Court Sandra B. Sutton. Upon Sutton’s retirement in July 2014, Beaman filed for the job and was elected in November.
She has continuously served since then.
Beaman said she was thankful for the opportunity to serve her neighbors in the community.
“Mostly I thank God for paving this path for me and allowing me to serve, through his guidance, the citizens of Greene County,” she said.
Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Imelda J. Pate will appoint a successor prior to Oct. 1. The successor will serve until a new clerk is chosen in the November 2022 election.