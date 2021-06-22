BIRTHDAYS
June 25: Quintaye Reid
June 26: Evangeline Dupree, Kenneth Joyner Sr., Ashlee White, Dixie King
June 27: Bennie Newton
June 28: Yvonne Allen, Ashlee Langston, Steve Simonds
June 29: Wayne Dail, Nancy Evans, Etsil Mason, Christopher S. Matthews, Robin Moore, Katie Strong, Angie Tugwell
June 30: Dean W. Corbett, Courtney Blake Evans, Shaun Hamm, Lindsay Jessup, Elva Nichols, Tori Pippin, Ken Ross
ANNIVERSARIES
June 24: Donna and Steve Ellis
June 25: Lucy and Tommy Brady, Marsha and Scott Evans, Mr. and Mrs. Walter Jones Jr.
June 26: Rebecca and Neal Barrow
June 27: Mr. and Mrs. Jim Lancaster
June 28: Gwen and Bobby Skinner
June 29: Betty and Donnie Langston, Mr. and Mrs. Oliver Murphrey, Sue and Vance Taylor
June 30: Corie and Michael Walston, Mike and Rebecca James, Flo and Arthur Cherry
Please send updated information and new entries to dwilliams@ncweeklies.com.