SNOW HILL — The Academy of Nakid Hair celebrated its opening by hosting a Juneteenth Block Party on Saturday.
The event served as a way for the community to support and learn about black-owned businesses, as well as for business owners to network.
“It’s important to us to celebrate our independence and celebrate our black-owned businesses,” said Bangles by Tifah owner Latifah Baptise of Snow Hill.
Baptise offered customers a selection of bangles and sunglasses.
The event gave customers a chance to support several local black-owned businesses including Gone Juice Bar of Kinston, Paparazzi Jewelry from Lakisha Dupree of Snow Hill and custom hair bows from Harmony’s Bows of Snow Hill.
Food from RJ’s Selective Cooking and a tiki bar from The Lunch Box of Raleigh also were on site. Participants were entertained by a majorette dance from Triple D Dance Studio of Goldsboro.
While the event brought people from the community together, it also served as a way to break down barriers and misconceptions.
“Sometimes we are overlooked and have this reputation of being ghetto. But there are professional African-Americans in this world,” said Nakid Hair student Destiny Hill of Greenville.
“It’s something positive. There is so much negativity in the world and it’s good to be a part of something positive for a change,” Hill said.
Nakid Hair owner Bianca Burruss hopes the block party will become an annual event, used as a way to unite the community.
Burruss is no stranger to knocking down barriers and is doing so through natural hair education. She said she has seen discrimination regarding natural hair in both African-American and white communities.
“When it comes to natural hair, if we knew the history behind why we do certain things or look and view the way we look at hair we might speak differently about each other’s hair,” Burruss said, adding hair has been used as a method of dividing people.
“The straighter or more your hair resembled that of a white person, it was a little bit more you could fit in,” she said. “What happened then, it wasn’t just white people looking at black people’s hair and texture. You now had black people saying ‘Your hair needs to look like this so you can fit in.’”
Hair discrimination still occur today, Burruss said. She is hoping to change some of that with The Academy of Nakid Hair, which opened in April.
Through the academy, students will earn their license as a natural hair care professional and be able to enter the workforce knowing their worth, Burruss said.
Students also will be able to gain workplace independence by being able to work in salons across the state as natural hair care specialists.
“Students that are here are able to become business owners after they take state board. They are able to work in salons. I’m just helping people get on their feet and change careers. I’m helping them become entrepreneurs,” Burruss said.