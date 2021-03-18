Greenville officials are seeking original mural design proposals for the concrete panels on the city’s Fourth Street parking deck between Cotanche Street and Evans Street.
The Pitt County Arts Council, in collaboration with the Civic Arts Committee and the Greenville Mural Project, is inviting visual and graphic artists from eastern North Carolina to create and submit proposals by April 17.
Artists must currently reside in eastern North Carolina and be 18 years of age. The selected artist or group for the parking deck artwork project will be paid a design fee of $500 and an implementation stipend of $2,000. Priming and paint supplies will be provided.
The parking deck has two panels on the Fourth Street side. Each panel is 91 inches tall by 184.5 inches wide. The artwork will be encountered by all those passing by on the street, either by foot or by vehicle.
The goals of the project are to reflect the community’s interests and points of pride, encourage community members to travel past the mural, create a positive workspace for local artists, and infuse creativity and artistry into a highly visible location in the area.
Proposals due by 11:59 p.m. via the online application at pittcountyarts.org under Artists and Artist Opportunities or directly at www.cognitoforms.com/EmergeGallery1/rfpparkingdeckmural. For questions, contact Holly Garriott, executive director of the Pitt County Arts Council at Emerge at holly@pittcountyarts.org.
Proposals would be reviewed and finalists would be recommended by April 23; a presentation of design made by Arts Council to Greenville City Council on May 10 with approval by council needed by June 7 from work to begin that month.