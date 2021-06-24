WINTERVILLE — Completing a challenging 1,141-mile journey down the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway in a 27-foot, flat-bottom skiff was rewarding for captains Greg Parker and Jeff Haddock.
But the greatest reward, they said, was the inspiration the journey left in its wake.
The challenge began in September, when Parker and Haddock decided to see if they could traverse the waterway in a vessel not generally used for such a trip.
“We just had an idea. We were talking about it. I can’t really explain why,” Parker said.
“To my knowledge and through my research, (a journey like this) has never been documented,” Parker said. “We didn’t do it because of that — to try and etch our names in the stone of history — we just had an idea. We’re both longtime captains and have moved boats all over the world. We just decided to take a crack at it.”
As the planning began, the duo connected with Grady Edwards, who felt the journey should be documented.
A website, doingtheditch.com was created for the journey. It was also shared on Facebook, Instagram and on a boating forum known as The Hull Truth.
“(Edwards) is totally responsible for the world seeing it,” Parker said. “Due to the website, Facebook page and Instagram we had hundreds if not thousands of people supporting us and drawing from the inspiration we were putting out there.”
Their journey began on May 28 in Norfolk, Virginia, at mile marker zero and ended at mile marker 1089 in Miami.
“It had its moments of being extremely awesome,” Parker said. “It had its moments of being extremely tense. It was challenging a lot of ways. Physically it was challenging to our bodies.”
The hardest part they endured was the weather, Parker said.
“We had a tremendous amount of wind,” he said. “For 11 days, we can document 15 knots or more of wind. Nine of the days we can easily say we had winds over 20 knots. You take 20 knots winds in a body of water like the Pamilico Sound or Alligator River the waves are going to build.
“We encountered some that were 4 feet,” Parker said. “They were coming every 20 feet, which would be every second to two seconds. The hardest part was managing the operation of the boat in certain weather conditions and bodies of water.”
The journey allowed the captains to travel the waterway during a time of the year with little water traffic.
“Seeing eastern North Carolina from the water is always nice because it’s home and its very scenic,” Parker said. “You’ve got some areas in the low county of South Carolina that are very scenic. It’s desolate. You can go a long time this time of year and never see another boat.
“It gives you a chance to catch your breath,” he said. “It really gives you a chance to have a deeper appreciation of the solitude. In a very busy world of 2021 where you are in constant communication or expected to be in constant communication, being able to get into a desolate area like that just kind of concentrate on running the boat, to me that was the best part of it all.”
Early in the journey, Parker established the motto: “Don’t wait to live. Reach out and grab it all.”
“We’ve all have been guilty of saying maybe one day I will do this or that,” Parker said.
“I think you should do the best you can to live life at the fullest and live like you mean it. You don’t have to spend a lot of money to go on an adventure. You don’t have to spend a lot of money to overcome or be inspired or encouraged to do something you’ve always wanted to do.”
That motto resonated, inspiring others. This was the most rewarding experience for Parker.
In South Carolina, the captains met a fellow captain on another boat. The captain waved the duo down and informed them he had been inspired by their journey. He also said that he had always wanted to travel a particular path along the waterway and would do so if he could follow along with Parker and Haddock.
“We got to where he was headed and turned around to speak to him and he was crying,” Parker said.
“He said, ‘I’m wonderful. I never felt so alive in my life.’ That set us on the heels. It was phenomenal. He did what he set out to do. He said. ‘I will forever be a changed person,’” Parker said, adding he had more than 25 people reach out to him, sharing stories of inspiration.
The journey also inspired two people who were diagnosed with cancer, one of whom purchased a wished-for camper.
“He heard me say on the podcasts, ‘Someday you run out of someday. So reach out and grab it. If there is anything you ever wanted to do, do it. You are not promised tomorrow,’” Parker said.
Knowing they inspired people with their journey, Parker and Haddock will forever be touched.
“I think God had another plan. By virtue of him showing it and exposing it, we had people call and say it’s been encouraging,” Parker said. “There was a bigger purpose behind this than us just taking a boat trip. It’s been a humbling experience.
“This started out as a routine boat trip,” he said. “The most gratifying thing is what people have drawn from it. One guy said it had transformed his life. I get emotional just telling it. That’s been the most remarkable experience of it all.”