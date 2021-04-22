WINTERVILLE — Hoping to bring the community together while serving up a taste of what downtown Winterville has to offer, the Winterville Chamber of Commerce is hosting its first Brew Walk.
The event is scheduled for April 29 and is centered around the downtown area, highlighting its two breweries, Local Oak Brewing Co. and Nauti Dog Brewing Co., located within a short distance from each other.
The walk begins at 5:30 p.m. at Local Oak, 2564 Railroad St., before participants proceed to Nauti Dog, 210 Main St., about 6:15 p.m.
At each brewery, participants will have a chance to taste the newest craft creations and will have the option of purchasing items from food trucks.
“We had a lot of new beer come out. We have some interesting new things out here. All the breweries down here are doing some cool stuff,” said Nauti Dog co-owner Chuck Smith.
“I think its going to bring people down here to see some more of the eclectic types of beer going on.”
While walking, participants will be able to see more of what downtown Winterville has to offer, including Railroad Cigars.
“They might be interested to see the location of the new Tie Breakers that is opening sometime this summer,” Chamber Director Debbie Avery said.
The event serves as a way to spark businesses located downtown Winterville and is a fun and safe way for people to meet, according to Avery.
“We wanted an opportunity for people in the community to get out and see the breweries. A lot of people have never been in a brewery to know what it’s really like,” she said.
Both breweries offers a laid-back atmosphere and outdoor spaces for entertainment, relaxing and meeting with friends.
The walk will serve as way to bring both community and chamber members together, Avery said.
“It’s also an opportunity for the people to get out and start to socialize again,” she said. “We’ve had 12 new members to the chamber during COVID and they have not had a chance to meet the other members in a social situation. We’re hoping there will be a lot of meeting and greeting between the new and current members.”
The brewery owners are eager to participate in the brew walk and hope it draws families and new friends.
“I think it will be a good pull to get people down here to see what Winterville is doing and how we’re growing,” said Nauti Dog co-owner Janise Smith. “It gives people some variety as far as beers. It gets some foot traffic down here. You get the chance of getting together with some friends and to try some really great craft beers,”
Chuck Smith added, “We’re super excited about it. We’re really excited to see some new people come and float around here.”
The Winterville Chamber of Commerce Brew Walk is open to the public. The event is pay-as-you-go.
The chamber hopes this will be the first of many similar events and hopes to incorporated street musicians in the future, Avery said.