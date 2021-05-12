Leo Tolstoy said in his book Anna Karenina that “spring is the time for plans and projects.” That is certainly true at the Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center as the spring weather arrives.
Amazing plans are underway for the 150th birthday celebration of Farmville in 2022. The chamber is part of a committee that is working to organize a variety of fun events for the big anniversary. Watch this space for upcoming information about some of the festivities.
A Farmville cookbook to mark the occasion is also being developed. If you would like to contribute recipes to the cookbook, contact the chamber for information at info@farmvillencchamber.org.
A major project that coincides with the 150th celebration is the sale of Farmville license plates to commemorate the occasion. The plates, which showcase the dates 1872-2022, sell for $20 apiece and are available at the chamber office and Farmville Furniture.
Another major project is an exciting endeavor to promote Farmville. The chamber is establishing an eye-catching billboard on U.S. 264 coming into town from the west. Keep an eye out for it as it should be going up within the next two weeks.
Plans are underway to start our ribbon-cutting events again soon and there will be news on that front shortly. We have been pleased to recognize a Business of the Month each month since September. We appreciate the unique contributions that all of our businesses make to our entire town and we were thrilled to honor the following businesses so far this year: September — Café Madeleine; October — Wren’s Jewelry; November — Farmville Furniture; December — Vintage Point: Vintage Toys and Memorabilia; January — Farmville Hardware Lawn and Garden; February — Hiks Fashions of NY; March — Mosquito Authority; and April — Little Rocket. Stay tuned for the announcement of the May Business of the Month.
During April, the chamber partnered with the Farmville Public Library and the Farmville Community Arts Council on a project to celebrate National Poetry Month, the largest literary celebration in the world. In addition to two virtual events, the first annual “Hometown Haiku” contest took place and was a big success. Sunita Vasnani from Hiks Fashions of NY won first place and David Hodgkins with the Town of Farmville won second place. The names of the winners were posted on the Paramount Theater marquee. Plans are already underway for next year’s poetry party.
The most exciting Farmville project to come to fruition is the completion of the new library. It is spectacular! The sculpture as well as the outdoor areas are beautiful too! Be sure to check it out.
And if you had plans to join the chamber but just hadn’t gotten around to it yet — no worries! There is still time to join the chamber for 2021. Spring is the time for plans and projects and we’d love to have you join us as we work on a variety of endeavors to move Farmville forward.