With Thanksgiving here, the Christmas season will swing into high gear with several area activities planned. Here are some highlights:
- Ayden: The town’s annual Christmas parade will be held at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 2 in downtown as part of the Christmas Town in Ayden. For information about participating, visit aydenchamber.com. The Ayden Historical and Arts Society Museum also will hold its annual Christmas open house 4-8 p.m.
- Family Affair: Homeplace of Ayden, 3815 Emma Cannon Road, Ayden, will host the second annual Outside Family Affair Festival from 4-10 p.m. Dec. 3. The event will feature gospel music with Mike and Jimille Mills, Ernest Silver, Bailey Buck and Pam Carson, along with food trucks and vendors. Visit homeplaceofayden.com.
- Farmville
Fountain: The town will have a tree lighting at town hall at 6 p.m. Dec. 3.Grifton: The town’s Christmas parade will be 4 p.m. Dec. 4. Donations of canned food will be collected. Call 814-3747 for more information.Hookerton: The town will have a tree lighting on Main Street at 6 p.m. on Nov. 29. The event will include singing carols and light refreshments.L
: The town will hold its annual tree lighting at 6 p.m. Dec. 3 at the Town Common gazebo. Following, the Chamber of Commerce will host the Taste of Farmville event where downtown businesses will be open. The Farmville Christmas parade will be at 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 11 on Main Street. Pray for Farmville will take place at 6 p.m. on Dec. 11 at the gazebo. The May Museum Christmas Tea will be 4 p.m. Dec. 12.
Snow Hill: The town will host its annual Christmas parade at 2 p.m. on Dec. 4.Winterville: The town’s Christmas parade will be held at 2 p.m. Dec. 4. A holiday market will be held from 2-7 p.m. at 252 Main St., and the annual tree lighting ceremony and reception will begin at 6 p.m.
: The light display will be held from 6-9 p.m. Nov. 26-27, Dec. 2-4, Dec. 9-11, Dec. 16-18 and Dec. 20-23 at The Refuge, 1380 Lower Field Road, in Greene County. The event includes a live Nativity scene and other displays to spotlight the Biblical message of Christmas. There is no admission charge, but donations are accepted. Visit ncrefuge.org or facebook.com/NCRefuge.
