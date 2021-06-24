Cinderine's welcomes customers home

AYDEN — After a 15-month shutdown due to COVID-19, Charles and Cathleen Swinson welcomed customers back into Cinderine’s pub on June 5.
Cinderine’s closed its doors March 27, one week prior to the governor’s mandate to close bars and other public establishments.
“It was just to be safe. Some of our clientele are a little bit older. No one knew what what was coming,” Cathleen said, adding the business offered occasional to-go orders throughout the closure.
“We are like family. We wanted to look out for one another,” she said.
Even with restrictions lifted throughout the year, Cinderine’s has remained closed as restrictions still limited the number of people able to frequent the establishment.
“We have so many people that are loyal to us. We wanted them to all be together,” Cathleen said. “We didn’t want to turn them away. We love them all. We wanted as many people as possible to be together at the same time.”
Making the most of the closure, the couple worked to enhance their business.
“We remodeled quite a bit. It’s a bit different, but we tried to keep the spirit of the place,” Charles said.
“Had we known (the pandemic) would have gone this long, we would have probably done more. There is still a lot more we want to do.”
Renovations included a complete remodel of the bathroom, adding wood from Heritage Plank Floors to the wall, creating an archway to the back hallway and exit, pressure washing the deck and adding of a new gargoyle mascot — Lexifer.
Perched on the building’s roof, Lexifer watches all who enter and exit the establishment.
“He’s always wanted a gargoyle,” Cathleen said of her husband.
Reopening the business means everything to the Swinsons, who view their customers as family and have built a loyal following with a selection of fine wines and craft beers on tap.
“We stayed in touch with a good core of them. We still talked to most of them throughout the whole thing. They all knew it was matter of time until we opened back up,” Cathleen said.
Opening on June 5 “felt like another page had turned back to normal,” Charles said.
“Our customers were very relieved and happy,” he said. “We had been closed for 15 months. We were a regular part of their routine. Combine that with COVID and they were happy to be back.”
The couple decided to re-open gradually, with hours and events limited.
“We’re kind of slow rolling this month. We’ll get back to our full craziness in July,” Charles said.
Cathleen added, “We were a tad worried it might get a little crazy because it had been so long since we were opened.”
Cinderine’s will be open from 5-7 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, 5-9 p.m. Friday and 2-5 p.m. Saturday.
Beginning in July, Cinderine’s will return to its normal hours of 5-9 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday and Friday and from 2-7 p.m. on Saturday.
Normal events will also return and fundraisers — including the annual chili cookoff — are in the works.
On Wednesdays, Cinderine’s is the host of an open jam session where customers are encouraged to play music and sing. The first and third Friday of the month also offers musicians a chance to participate in open mic night.
Cinderine’s is located at 559 E. Third St., Ayden. For more information, call 746-9222.