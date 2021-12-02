FARMVILLE — It has been a year since The Farmville Home and Lawn Garden Club has honored residents for putting in the work necessary to maintain a beautiful yard. The COVID pandemic put the brakes on the selection process.
But the club is ready to start spotlighting yards around town once more, and has selected the home of Newton and Lisa Smith on East Wilson Street as the Fall Yard of the Season.
The Smiths moved into this beautifully landscaped home right before the back-to-back hurricanes of Dennis and Floyd. The storms knocked over a huge oak tree, which almost destroyed the house and did destroy the yard, the couple said.
But the Smiths emerged from this natural disaster with a plan and restored their space, creating “one of the fabulous yards in Farmville,” a news release from the garden club said.
From colorful window boxes to overflowing flowering pots and a cozy front porch displaying the warm colors of fall with touches of pink, Lisa’s favorite color, the home offers a taste of the season, according to the club.