GRIFTON — Members of the Contentnea Metropolitan Sewerage District are moving forward after approving their 2021-22 fiscal year budget on June 23.
The $2.5 million budget includes a 2.6 percent cost-of-living increase for employees, and a 2 percent merit based increase is possible with members electing to vote on the increase later in the year.
This decision came after members discussed the two pay increases during the meeting. “CMSD traditionally tries to mimic what the towns do,” said CMSD director Chuck Smithwick said of municipalities the agency serves.
Winterville and Grifton granted employees a 2.5 percent COLA increase; Ayden gave a 2 percent COLA increase.
Ayden town manager Matt Livingston suggested the board look further into merit based increase rather than cost-of-living increases in the future.
Members also reviewed their capital improvement plan and discussed upcoming projects. “We’re pretty much on task,” Smithwick said.
The plan includes six projects to occur over the course of 21 years and totaling an estimated $12,550,000.
Ahead of schedule, CMSD’s N.C. 11 Pump Station is currently underway. It seeks to address flooding at the facility, which is prone to flooding due to its location.
The project will include the station’s relocation by approximately 300 feet and will move it uphill.
This project was originally scheduled for 2022-23 but CMSD acted when grant funding was obtained for the project.
The capital improvement project also lists increasing the pump stations force main to 24 inches. This will need to be done sooner rather than later, Smithwick said.
“This new station will not be able to pump anymore than the force main will allow. It will be operating at limited capacity,” Smithwick said.
Costs for the project are problematic with prices in materials and parts increasing since the pandemic.
“This is not a favorable environment for construction right now,” Smithwick said.
In 2017, the project was estimated to cost $4.15 million. Costs today could be approximately $10 million, Smithwick said.
Board members came to a consensus to begin to reevaluate the line replacement to get a better cost of what the project would be today.