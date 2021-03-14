AYDEN — The Local Government Commission has approved a revolving loan of $6.8 million to the Contentnea Metropolitan Sewerage District.
Funding will be used for the CMSD’s N.C. 11 pump station relocation project as well as its berm improvement project.
Both projects have been a part of CMSD’s capital plans and will help improve the district’s capabilities.
The berm project will be facilitated at CMSD’s wastewater treatment plant in Grifton and includes raising the current dike or berm walls at the plant.
By raising the walls, CMSD hopes to prevent possible flooding at the plant, which saw water encroachment during Hurricane Matthew when floodwaters came within 8 inches of it.
“I think it’s good we’re going with the berm project. It’s not a matter of if, but when. Hurricanes are coming more frequently,” CMSD Director Chuck Smithwick said.
CMSD also received a $1.645 million loan from the Division of Water Infrastructure.
The N.C. 11 relocation project has also been in the works for years and will help address flooding at the pump station.
By relocating the station approximately 300 feet and moving it more uphill, CMSD is confident flooding issues will be addressed.
CMSD rebid the pump station improvement project after bids came in higher than anticipated in 2019. The process paid off with the current bid price being reduced by $400,000.
CMSD has also secured a $6.839 million loan from the Division of Water Infrastructure and $2 million of funding for the project from GoldenLEAF.
Also discussed at the board’s March 2 meeting:
- Clean-up and landscaping work is all that remains following an emergency force main repair on North Highland Boulevard in Grifton.
In May 2020, the force main sprung a leak and CMSD had five repair clamps installed to fix the leak. The clamps lasted for six-months and a leak occurred once again on Nov. 28.
Repairs to the line began in January with CMSD opting to install a bypass line first so that flow would not be interrupted during the repair.
CMSD decided to also replace the 20-inch galvanized lines with 24-inch PVC pipe, which will allow for better flow and less maintenance.
The condition of the pipe was worse than originally anticipated and workers installed a total of 620 feet of new pipe.
CMSD will need to continue to replace pipe along this force main, but work can be done in sections, officials said.
Due to bad weather conditions, cleanup efforts are ongoing. When workers are able to resume their operations, clean-up and landscaping work will be completed.