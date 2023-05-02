The Pitt County Council on Aging has announced its lineup of classes and programs for May and into June.
All the offerings are free and located at the Pitt County Senior Wellness Center, 4551 County Home Road, unless otherwise noted below.
Registration is required unless otherwise noted by calling 752-1717, Ext. 201. Here’s what is coming up:
A Rummikub group has started 9 a.m. to noon on Mondays. Beginners are welcome and no registration required.
Zumba Gold, 10:30-11:15 a.m. every Tuesday and Saturday. Registration recommended, not required. Donation requested.
Yoga for Every Body, 11:15 a.m. to noon, Tuesday and Saturday. Registration recommended, not required. Donation requested.
Sundown Turnaround, a workshop for caregivers dealing with sundowning issues, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Wednesday.
Beginner wood carving, 1:30-3 p.m. Thursdays, May 11-June 15. Cost is $40 and includes supplies.
Community shred event 10 a.m. to noon, Friday, May 12; three bag/box maximum; $5 recommended donation.
The Sheppard Memorial Library Bookmobile will visit 10:45-11:15 a.m. Friday, May 12.
Road to Resources: Diabetes Education Resources, 2-3 p.m. May 15.
Advance care planning class, 9-11 a.m. May 18. Picture identification is required to complete documents.
Understand Your Money Mindset: How to Beat Inflation, 10-11:30 a.m. May 23.
Jewelry-making class, 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, May 24. Cost is $5.
Living a Healthy Life With Chronic Conditions, 9:30 a.m. to noon on Wednesdays, May 24-June 28. Class will be held at the West Greenville Senior Wellness Center, 1118 West Fifth St.
Second Annual Brainiac Boot Camp, 1-4 p.m. Wednesdays, June 7-28. Cost is $20 and includes a camp T-shirt. Paid registration deadline is May 26.
Hands-on CPR class, 10-11:30 a.m. May 31.
Auto Mechanics for Dummies, 2-4 p.m., Thursdays and Fridays, June 1-9. Cost is $85. Register by calling 493-7625 or email gpnichols316@my.pittcc.edu.
Registration ongoing for “Fall Foliage in Vermont” trip on Sept. 24-29. The trip will include an Amish style feast in Lancaster, a dinner cruise on Lake Champlain, the Trapp Family Inn and History Tour, the New England Maple Museum, Vermont Teddy Bear Factory and much more! Cost is $899 per person/double occupancy. Go to pittcoa.com/wp-content/uploads/Vermon-2.pdf for more details or call 752-1717, Ext. 201.