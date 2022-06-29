The Nathan R. Cobb Sr. Foundation Inc. Annual Scholarship Awards Program will be held on Saturday, July 9, at a new location, the foundation announced.
The 2022 program will be held at the Farmville Paramount Theater at 3723 Main St. The group had hoped to hold the event at the new Cobb Pavilion but construction is not completed. A ribbon-cutting for the pavilion that also was set for July 9 will be rescheduled and announced later this summer.
Organizers ask supporters and guests to please join them at the Paramount Theater at 3 p.m. for the awards program, gospel extravaganza and a meal. Tickets will be available at the door.
Foundation officials extend their appreciation and special thanks to loyal supporters over the past 22 years for participating, a release from the group said.
“As a result of the generous donations and substantial support we were able to fund scholarships to deserving students in the Farmville area, support families in distress and assist spiritual education,” the release said. “This is a true testament that great things happen when the community comes together.”
The Board of Directors congratulates the 2022 Scholarships recipients: Wanda Gabriel Johnson and Francis Charles Arina Sunico. Each recipient will receive a check for $1,000 toward their educational pursuits and attainment during the event.
The entertainment will feature The Soulful Sounds performing a gospel extravaganza.
“I acknowledge the generous contributions and support that the citizens provided in assisting the foundation in making a positive difference in the Farmville community,” said Director Alma Cobb Hobbs. “We look forward to your joining us later this summer for the ribbon cutting of our new pavilion which will serve the Farmville community. Remember, good things are happing in Farmville, North Carolina!”