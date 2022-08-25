120221_sln_farmville-groundbreaking-5.jpg

NRCS President Dr. Alma C. Hobbs speaks during the Nathan R. Cobb Sr. Foundation Pavilion groundbreaking ceremony on Monday, Nov. 29.

 Willow Abbey Mercando/The Standard

Farmville is gearing up for the fall and one of its first major events will be a ribbon cutting for the Nathan R. Cobb Sr. Foundation Community Pavilion at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8.

Located at 3876 S. Walnut St., the new outdoor event venue will be used for foundation events and will be available for community gatherings.

