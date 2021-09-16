AYDEN — Featuring rides, entertainment, clowns, crafts, cars and more, the Ayden Collard Festival returned last weekend for its 47th year.
Earlier this year, the Ayden Collard Committee was uncertain whether the festival would take place. It was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. After discussion, the committee decided to proceed with the 2021 celebration.
“I think it’s important for people to gather together and fellowship with each other. That’s something we missed out on during COVID,” committee member Sarah Radcliff said.
“Being outdoors is the safest way to gather right now with the pandemic still on the rise,” she said.
The festival featured bands each night, its annual collard-eating contest, parade, kids activities, a horseshoe tournament, vendors and the DareDevil dog show.
All in all it could only be described as “a super fun time,” according to Karleigh Chamberland, 10, of Ayden.
“It was really exciting. I really like it and it was super fun,” Chamberland said, adding she enjoyed seeing the Shriner’s Club units in the parade.
“You get to see them doing tricks around each other.”
Chamerland’s father and Ayden native, Chris, was also excited for the possibilities the festival presented.
“It was really nice and different since all this COVID stuff has been around,” he said. “It gets everybody together to see everyone and gives us a chance to enjoy ourselves.”
The lineup of events and fun-filled activities provided entertainment for all, according to Shavonda “Sweet P” Lancaster of Greenville.
Lancaster is no stranger to the annual festival and on Saturday she watched her daughter dance in the parade with the Beyond Elite dancers of Greenville.
“It was wonderful this year. It was huge and they have so much going on,” Lancaster said. “I have been entertained from beginning to end.”
This year was the first year Rakenya Johnson of Ayden attended the festival. Having just moved to Ayden a year prior, the festival provided her with an opportunity to meet people and see all that the town has to offer.
“We like it. It brings the community together. It’s a good way to meet new people that live in the neighborhood,” Johnson said.
“It’s a good thing to do.”
The festival featured reunions throughout the day, with families, old friends and classmates coming from all over to get together once again.
Jordan Teachey of Goldsboro used the festival as an opportunity to gather with old classmates and friends.
“We came to have fun and be happy,” Teachey said, adding it was a chance for her son, Shaun Marks, 6, to experience the festival and have a good time.
Marks said his favorite part of the festival was sliding down the fun slide.
Macey Jefferson, 11, of Greenville said favorite part of the festival was the parade.
“I think it’s really cool. I like all the cool stuff that just comes by,” Jefferson said.
Organizers were happy with the turnout, saying they were thankful for all who came to annual event.
“It’s awesome. We had great turnout,” Radcliff said. “We had a huge crowd for the Fantasy Band. For the parade turnout was awesome. I feel wonderful about it.”