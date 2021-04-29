AYDEN — Collard lovers rejoice — Ayden’s annual festival is shaping up to be a bit more like past celebrations.
Canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers initially said this year’s festival would be a one-day affair, without the popular carnival rides.
But the Ayden Collard Festival Committee has expanded its plans, changing the event from one day to two.
The decision came after committee members learned the town’s ride provider was able to operate for a minimum of one-and-a-half days and was available on Sept. 10-11.
With this new information, Mayor Steve Tripp suggested the festival be extended, opening about 4 p.m. on Sept. 10.
“The rides are a part of the festival,” Tripp said. Committee members agreed.
With this addition, the 47th Collard Festival now will feature rides, a parade, a collard eating contest, vendors and live music.
Committee members are hoping to secure bands for both Friday and Saturday nights.
They agreed that a well-known band like The Band of Oz would be better for Saturday night and are looking to secure either Hip Pocket or Fantasy for Friday night, since both bands have been well received in the past.
Committee members are still inquiring about the bands’ cost and availability.
“This is our time to shine. This is people coming here and expecting great things. We’re going to make it special,” Tripp said, encouraging committee members to think of a theme for this year’s festival.
“This year’s festival is going to be just as important as the first festival,” he said.
The committee is seeking sponsorship and vendors for the event.
Volunteers also are needed. Duties range from selling T-shirts and checking on vendors to restocking sanitation stations and other small tasks.
If interested in volunteering, sponsorship or becoming a vendor, contact Sarah Radcliff at 481-5817.
The committee will continue to follow federal and state health and safety pandemic guidelines, but with an expected loosening of restrictions coming on June 1, the committee is hopeful the festival will be able to be held as planned.