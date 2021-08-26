AYDEN — For more than 15 years, Straightway Holiness Church of the Apostolic Faith has been distributing food to those in need of the Ayden community.
As of June, the ministry has garnered more volunteers as members of the Ayden Police Department began assisting with distribution.
The partnership actually began in May, when the Ayden Police Department invited members of the town’s clergy and churches to one of its monthly community policing meetings.
“We talk about police and community relations,
said Ayden Police Chief Chris Forehand. “During that meeting, (the church’s first lady) Mrs. Rose (Daniels) said she needed help on Mondays. We have been doing it ever since.”
Assisting the church with its distribution was an easy decision and extends the department’s mission to protect and serve.
“We want to be a part of the community. We protect and serve and this is the serving part,” Forehand said.
“We try and give back somewhat to the community compared what most people think the police do,” he said. “We are out here trying to help people. We’re just like everybody else.”
Assisting a local church with food distribution is just one of the many facets of community policing carried out by the Ayden Police Department, said Cpl. Jenny Clark.
The department hosts, National Night Out, Shop-with-a-Cop, Ayden’s Safe Night Out Halloween and more. The department also engages in community cookouts and has an elderly assistance program to watch over seniors in need.
Some of these seniors have benefited from the newfound partnership and received meals provided by the church.
Daniels is happy to have the police department assisting with distributions and is grateful for the relationships built through their volunteerism.
“It was awesome having them here. The first day they showed up it was unbelievable,” Daniels said.
Recruiting local youth, Daniels used the department’s first day of assisting as a way to build connections within the community. The youth were able to meet the officers and work alongside them during the food distribution.
Daniels said her young grandson was also joined the force in an honorary position.
“So many people were here and it was a nice setting,” Daniels said.
While building relationships with the community, both the department and church remain focused on the importance of the distribution site, which serves more than 30 families on its now bi-weekly basis.
“This allows people to see the church is putting back into the community,” Daniels said. “It’s really important we give back.”
The distribution is just part of the church’s ministry. Straightway also provides cooked meals to Ayden residents, provides one-on-one services, operates a senior check-in program and is involved with several youth programs.
“We are the church in the middle of the city with the people in the city in our hearts,” Daniels said.