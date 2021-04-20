SNOW HILL — A maker of aluminum building frames will expand its operations outside of Snow Hill and add 17 jobs thanks in part to funding from the NC Rural Infrastructure Authority and Greene County.
Building Envelope Erection Services Inc. will invest $1.2 million in its facility at 1441 Nuhunta Road to meet the growing demand for building projects in North Carolina and the Mid-Atlantic states, officials said.
The NC Rural Infrastructure Authority on Thursday approved Greene County’s request for a $75,000 building reuse grant to facilitate the expansion. The Greene County Commissioners on Monday approved a five-year $19,300 economic incentive payment plan to augment the funding.
“This is exciting news for the people of Greene County,” said state House Rep. John Bell, who represents Greene and Wayne counties. “This new investment and additional jobs will be a big boost to the local economy and help bring stronger economic growth to the entire region. I want to thank and congratulate everyone involved for their hard work in helping make it happen.”
Company officials are excited about the expansion and the job opportunities it will bring, said Will Brown Sr., director of operations. “I’m so proud of our Greene County team and the role we play in significantly contributing to the growth of our business and adding jobs and investment to eastern North Carolina, he said.
Building Envelope Erection Service fabricates and delivers project-specific aluminum framing used in the construction of mid-size commercial buildings. The company currently employs 14 people.
The board of commissioners recently held a closed meeting to discuss the economic development funding, referred to at the time as Project Hive.
Chairman Bennie Heath said the news is a boost to a county after a year of struggles related to the pandemic.
“Here we are today announcing that one of our Greene County businesses is investing $1.2 million and adding 17 new employees. I thank all involved in the process — from the business owners to the economic developers, to the North Carolina Department of Commerce, and to all the others who may have had a positive impact on this project.”
Partnering with the North Carolina Department of Commerce and the EDPNC on this project were the North Carolina General Assembly, the North Carolina Community College System, Greene County, the North Carolina Global TransPark Economic Development Region, and Lenoir Community College.
The $19,300 incentive is part of the county’s Business Investment Program that was revamped in February to be consistent with other members of the Global TransPark region.
Under the program, which offers incentives to companies making investments under $2.5 million, Building Envelope Erection Services was eligible for $12,500 based on their capital investment and $6,800 based on the number of new jobs.
The Greene County Tax office will determine if the company has reached its needed capital improvement benchmark while the county economic director will ensure employment numbers are met each January.
The first $4,000 allotment will be granted in September so long as Building Envelope has employed two additional persons and has made a capital investment of $850,000, according to Thomas.
In other business, on Monday commissioners adopted a zoning map amendment that includes areas newly acquired from the town of Snow Hill in December when it relinquished its extraterritorial districts and allowed the county the full responsibility of zoning the parcels.
“Their thought was, and a lot of towns do this, Snow Hill doesn’t have the services. If they are not getting tax money from the ETJ, they didn’t want to enforce regulations on it,” said county planning director Brandon Sutton.
Heath and Commissioner James Shackelford expressed concerns.
“I would like to see the town grow. Looking at the future, that’s my concern. How is the town going to grow?” Shackelford asked.
The town can request small portions of the ETJ back in the future, Sutton said.
If the county did not adopt the zoning map amendment, parcels located in Snow Hill’s former ETJ would not fall under any zoning category.