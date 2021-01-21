FARMVILLE — Connie Moore Corey has been named the Realtor of the Year by the Coastal Plans Association of Realtors, and she received the North Carolina Realtor Service Award.
This is the third time the Farmville resident has been named Realtor of the Year. She held the title in 1995 and 1997.
“I was shocked, humbled and honored. There are a lot of Realtors out there that have worked hard this past year. I’m extremely honored by it,” Corey said.
“I’m extremely honored to received the (awards) because I really believe that no matter what career you take you have to give back,” she said. “If you don’t give back then you can’t receive.
“I’m really honored to receive both these awards and recognition but I’m more honored that I’m in a position I can help other people,” she said.
Corey is a broker with Aldridge & Southerland Realtors of Greenville. She has served in numerous leadership positions at the local, state and national level and has won many awards, including the 2015 N.C. Realtors Lifetime Achievement Award.
To be selected as the Realtor of the Year, Corey’s ability to follow the Realtors’ code of ethics, as well as state, local and community involvement and political advocacy were examined, she said.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Corey said she focused on ensuring real estate was deemed an essential business. She believes that her contributions to this effort helped her win both of the awards.
“I was very active on that on the local, state and national levels. Trying to make sure real estate agents can still do property management and help people find homes that were moving into the community or outside the community,” Corey said.
“Housing is ongoing regardless of what’s going on in the outside world,” she said.
Like other industries, real estate has also been affected by the pandemic. Stricter safety measures are in place with realtors and clients being required to wear masks. Realtors must also wear gloves, sanitize surfaces and wear booties on their shoes if homes are occupied.
In between client appointments on the same day, Realtors are required to shower and change their clothes, Corey added.
“The biggest challenge is making sure I had a COVID bag wherever I went,” she said.
Aldridge & Southerland also requires clients to sign COVID affidavits stating that they had not been around infected people or had symptoms of the virus.
“I think all my clients were very cautious. I didn’t have any issue with anybody not wanting to follow the guidelines,” Corey said.
She became a real estate agent in 1986 after deciding to change careers to something that allowed her more flexibility.
This flexibility was needed so Corey could attend her then-5-year-old son’s T-Ball games and practices, she said.
During her job search, Corey recalled the Realtor her family had interacted with during their recent home purchase and thought the job would be easy.
“I thought that it would be an easy job to do. Boy, was I drastically and strongly mistaken. Because there is a whole lot more to it than the service I received when I bought my house,” Corey said.
“You work when everybody else is off. If you do your job the way you’re supposed to do your job, it’s a full-time job,” she said.
It didn’t take long for Corey to fall in love with real estate and she has stayed in the career for more than 30 years.
“I just love what I do,” she said. “I love helping people every day. Every client is different. I’m extremely ADHD so it’s a great career for me to have because I don’t do the same thing everyday. Every phone call determines if you could get a paycheck or not.
“The people I met along the way have become lifelong friends and honestly I can’t imagine doing anything else,” Corey said.