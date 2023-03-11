Council on Aging announces March activities The Standard Mar 11, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Bobby Burns/Staff Writer Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Pitt County Council on Aging has announced the following classes and programs for March and April.All activities are held at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. Offerings are free unless otherwise noted.Registration is required unless otherwise noted by calling 752-1717, Ext. 201.Zumba Gold, 10:30-11:15 a.m. every Tuesday and Saturday. Donation requested.Yoga for Every Body, 11:15 a.m. to noon, Tuesday and Saturday. Donation requested.Living a Healthy Life With Chronic Conditions, 9-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays, March 14-April 18.Wood carving, Thursdays, March 16-April 20. Beginner class 1:30-3 p.m.; intermediate and advanced classes, 3-5 p.m. All classes $40; includes all supplies.Wills: What, Why and How, 2-3 p.m. Thursday, March 16.Physical therapy screenings, 10 a.m.-noon, March 16.Advance care planning, 1-3 p.m. March 18.Android phone class, 2-3:30 p.m., March 22.Blood pressure screenings, 10 a.m.-noon, March 28.iPhone class 2-3:30 p.m. March 29.Sewing tote bags, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. April 17. Call 752-1717, Ext. 201 to register and get a supplies list.Wills and trusts, 3-4:30 p.m. April 19.The council also is accepting vendor applications for the 2023 Spring Fest. Applications are available by requesting at cshimer@pittcoa.com. Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Latest e-Edition The Standard To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Her Magazine - Bridal 2023 ENC Food Guide - 2023 What 2 Watch Greenville Magazine - Winter 2023 Eastern Living - January 2023 Ayden Magazine - Fall/Winter 2022 SENC Magazine - Winter 2022 Inspire Magazine 2022 Winterville Magazine - November 2022 Best of Greenville - 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Medical Directory 2022 Most Popular Stories Articles Images ArticlesThree arrests made in Fountain Dollar General thefts; Snow Hill man convicted in COVID schemeSchool board divided over book purchases: Members at odds over themes of sexuality or gender identityFormer Ayden gang leader sentenced in federal district courtAyden Rotary holds annual pancake supperEmerald City returns to Farmville with ‘The Wizard of Oz'Senior Legislature advocating for funds, attention, rep says$5M expansion will help Ayden manufacturer grow, CEO saidAyden hardware store celebrates grand openingTwo to represent Pitt County as Distinguished Young Women‘Color Me Country' artist Rissi Palmer to perform concert in Ayden ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images.