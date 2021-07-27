Counties celebrate creation of of economic development region

KINSTON — Town managers and board members from Greene, Lenoir and Wayne counties joined members of the Global TransPark to celebrate the creation of the Global TransPark Economic Development Region with a ribbon cutting ceremony on July 20.
At the Lenoir Community College Aerospace and Advanced Manufacturing Center in Kinston, leaders discussed the impact the economic development region would have on the counties.
“The impact of the Global TransPark is far greater than just Lenoir, Wayne, Greene counties. It extends beyond that and will become even more important to rural North Carolina as it grows and expands,” said Norris Tolson, chairman of the global transpark's board.
The idea for the economic region was the combined effort of the staff from the transpark, economic developers and county boards.
“We’re fortunate that all the county commissioners groups and the county managers have all come together, linked their arms, and said 'Let's put this thing together and make it work,'” Tolson said.
“We put it together in a way everyone was satisfied and it would meet everyone needs," he said. "It will be a cohesive and aggressive way to go after (local) and global markets.”
The partnership and creation of the economic development region allows all three counties to pool their resources, allowing the region to be more attractive to future investments, according to transpark Senior Vice President Mark Pope.
“What we have here today, is how we win,” Pope said. “The vision and future you will see here shortly will be like you’ve never seen before.”
The creation of an economic region was needed, according to Greene County Manager Kyle DeHaven.
“By partnering Greene, Lenoir, and Wayne counties with the GTP we can offer the best of both worlds for potential suitors," DeHaven said.