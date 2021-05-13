WALSTONBURG — On June 6, the 77th anniversary of D-Day, Walstonburg American Legion Post 332 will honor military veterans, active duty military members, fallen heroes and front-line workers during its first D-Day Celebration.
The event replaces the Walstonburg American Legion’s annual Proud to be American Day event, which was canceled for the last two years due to COVID.
In the past, Proud to be an American Day served as the post’s way to pay honor and give thanks to both past and present active-duty military members.
“We’re free because of them. The rights we have today are because of veteran’s sacrifices in the past,” post President Ray Holloman said.
“We need to continue to thank our veterans.”
Proud to be an American Day also served as the post’s largest fundraiser.
“We support the community and charities when they ask us for help,” Holloman said.
Despite the cancelation of the April event, Holloman still wanted to do something to honor veterans. After discussions with other post members, he decided to hold the D-Day celebration.
“After the (COVID) restrictions were lifted to a certain extent, we wanted to do something,” Holloman said. “D-Day is June 6. It would be a perfect day. We just wanted to make sure we honored our veterans and fallen heroes.”
This event expands beyond veterans to include those working the front lines during the COVID-19 pandemic as well as first-responders, he said.
“Front-line workers kept us going. I wanted to recognize them and let them know they are appreciated,” Holloman said.
The D-Day celebration will look different than Proud to be an American Day, which featured a day-long itinerary with a parade, speakers and a band.
The June celebration will center around a parade led by WWII veterans, with other veterans, first responders and front-line workers following.
Post 332 also will sell BBQ plates at its 201 E. Railroad St. location beginning at 11:30 a.m. Plates will cost $8 and will be available to purchase the day of the event.
A 50/50 raffle also will be held. Tickets are available now and can be purchased from Holloman. Participants do not have to be present to win and have the chance of winning up to $3,000.
Registration for the parade will begin at 1 p.m. with the event starting at 1:30 p.m. At 2 p.m., post members will honor fallen heroes. The 50/50 raffle will be held at 2:30.
A display of military memorabilia will be available for viewing at the post, Holloman said.
Holloman is recruiting both active and past military members, first-responders and front-line workers to participate in the parade. Participants do not have to live in Greene County, he said.
Those interested in taking part in the celebration or purchasing a raffle ticket can contact Ray Holloman at 714-3954.