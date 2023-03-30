Pitt County’s congressional delegation is seeking high school artists to participate in the 2023 Congressional Art Competition.
U.S. Reps. Greg Murphy, a Republican representing the 3rd Congressional District, and Don Davis, a Democrat representing the 1st Congressional District, are encouraging high school students in their districts to participate in the annual event.
Winners will have their work displayed in the U.S. Capitol Building for one year alongside artwork from every congressional district nationwide.
“The Congressional Art Competition ensures everyone who visits the U.S. Capitol has the opportunity to see the incredible talent of students from NC-01,” Davis said. “I can’t wait to see the creativity of our rising stars through this year’s submissions.”
The competition began in 1982 to provide an opportunity for members of Congress to encourage and recognize the talents of their young constituents, according to Murphy’s office. Since then, more than 650,000 high school students have been involved with the nationwide competition.
Only two-dimensional artwork will be accepted. Artwork may not exceed, when framed, 26 inches by 26 inches and 4 inches in depth and may not weigh more than 15 pounds.
Accepted two-dimensional artwork mediums include:
Paintings: oil, acrylics, and watercolor. Drawings: pastels, colored pencil, pencil, charcoal, ink, and markers.
Collages: must be two dimensional.
Prints: lithographs, silkscreen, and block prints.
Mixed Media: use of more than two mediums such as pencil, ink, watercolor, etc.
Computer-generated art.
Photography.
Entries must be original in concept, design, and execution and may not violate U.S. copyright laws. Works must be in the original medium, not a scanned reproduction.
All art and required forms must be received by 5 p.m. April 14 by Davis’ office, which will reach out to each applicant to arrange for the pickup or drop-off of the work.
Davis will host participants and their artwork at his district office, 1710 E. Arlington Blvd., Suite A, from noon to 2 p.m. on April 22. Visit dondavis.house.gov for detailed rules and entry forms or contact Emmanuel Gbedee, constituent services director, at emmanuel.gbedee@mail.house.gov or call 252-999-7600.
Murphy’s office said the artwork must be delivered to Craven Arts Council and Gallery, 317 Middle St., New Bern, by April 22. Visit www.murphy.house.gov/art for more information.
The 1st Congressional District is comprised of 19 counties including Greene County and part of Pitt County. Greene Central, Farmville Central, J.H. Rose, North Pitt and South Central high schools are located in the district.
The 3rd Congressional District is comprised of 15 counties including part of Pitt County. D.H. Conley and Ayden-Grifton high schools are in the district.