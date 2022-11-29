Dec. 1 Birthdays and Anniversaries Bobby Burns Nov 29, 2022 51 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BIRTHDAYSDec. 1: Gray Bailey, Leanne Dunn, Sue Massey, Jackie MoyeDec. 2: Landon Allen, Kristen Carraway, David HodgkinsDec. 3: Linda Carol Burti, Johnny Mack Davis, Wanda Davis, Rose Gay, Macy Elizabeth Pierce, Damya EvansDec. 4: Al Bailey, Garland Mozingo, Tootsie O'Brien, Anne WootenDec. 5: Leigh Hadley Taylor, Durwood Little, Alex Robertson, Mary JonesDec. 6: Ann Beckman, Dustin Cates, Edward Dixon, Yvonne Garris, Caroline Mercer, Ruth Teel, Edward Davis IV, Lillian NorvilleDec. 7: Robbie Albritton, Jacob Ashorn, Nicole Briggs, Karen Clark, Seth Hendricks, Doug Moore, Dennis Owens, Robert p. Pierce, Ashley Rouse, Arnold Cox, Tonya EdwardsANNIVERSARIESDec. 2: Meg and George Dewey, Mr. and Mrs. Robert Ervin Dunn, Peggy and Gene Perkins, Arthur and Laura SpikesDec. 3: Mr. and Mrs. B.S. SmithDec. 5: Paige and Grey MayPlease send updates and new entries to standardnews@ncweeklies.com. Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Anniversary Architecture Peggy Arnold Cox Meg Update May George Dewey Latest e-Edition The Standard To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Best of Greenville - 2022 Greene Living - Fall 2022 What 2 Watch Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Eastern Living - September 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Fall 2022 Farmville Magazine - Fall 2022 SENC Magazine - Fall 2022 Her Magazine - August 2022 Medical Directory 2022 Most Popular Stories Articles Images ArticlesECU launching internet content creator curriculum with MrBeastAyden celebrates economic development: Food Commercialization Center step closer to realityLooking Back ... The Last 100 YearsDC Entertainment director inspires students during PCC visitSnow Hill Primary recognizes Terrific KidsGreene County Operations Center receives ACEC award for engineering excellenceHappenings: Events, activities and community announcementsInput session on land-use plan upcomingWorkweek News & Notes: Farrior & Sons Inc. celebrates 60th anniversaryFarrior & Sons Inc. celebrate 60th anniversary ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images.