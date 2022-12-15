Dec. 15 Birthdays and Anniversaries Bobby Burns Dec 15, 2022 43 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BirthdaysDec. 15: Krystal Carter, Marvin Gay, Bert Hart, Walter Jessup, Brenda Walston, Bernice Johnson, Mary Jane Settles, JoJo DrakeDec. 16: Caleb Stroud, Jake Ellis, Robin Griffin, Ashley Jones, Cindy Parks, Doris Quinn, Marla Hope, Juan Dornae’ Harris, Theressa S. MitchellDec. 17: Ernest L Barrett, Chip Burti, Bobby DeWitt, Cody Fuquay, Camilla Murphrey, Nikki FordDec. 18: Aujenae Jones, Virginia Matthews, Barbara Owens, Meredith Talton, Brad TaylorDec. 19: Danielle Baker, Martha Dildy, Harriett Edwards, Dora Najera, Lynn Walston, Barbara WorsleyDec. 20: Larry Cobb, Cammeron Hughes, Brittany Johnson, Carlos Moore, Rey M. Najera, Benny Rook, Susie Shirley, Kevin Summerlin, Douglas NewsomeDec. 21: Mary M. Allen, Elaine Craft, Coleman Allen Gfroerer, Paige C. May, Mary Sutton, Abigayle Jones, Laquita Moye DavisAnniversariesDec. 16: Ernestine and Ronald Bass, Natalie and Parker Ledbetter, Emmett Green and Sugar MayDec. 17: Michelle and Chris Dawson, Ruth and James C. MorganDec. 18: Jan and George Tyler, Rebecca and Bruce Dunn, Winnie and Michael Gaynor, J.C. and Ruby Jean Corbett, David and Ann LottDec. 20: Janie and Sammy SmithDec. 21: Elaine and John CraftDec. 22: Hilda and Larry Cobb, Mr. and Mrs. Ron HillerPlease send updates and new entries to standardnews@ncweeklies.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Latest e-Edition The Standard To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Winterville Magazine - November 2022 Best of Greenville - 2022 What 2 Watch Greene Living - Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Eastern Living - September 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Fall 2022 Farmville Magazine - Fall 2022 SENC Magazine - Fall 2022 Her Magazine - August 2022 Medical Directory 2022 Most Popular Stories Articles Images ArticlesMissing teen located in Tennessee, Snow Hill man arrestedWinterville Council OKs commercial zoning at Old Tar and Vernon White RoadFestivities help towns ring in the Christmas seasonPolice: Farmville man fired at officer, eluded arrestAyden barbecue legend Bum Dennis remembered fondlyFarmville Community Arts Council announces new staffHappenings: Events, activities and community announcementsPrecision Graphics cuts ribbon on Snow Hill facilitySchool system dedicates Conley office for longtime secretaryHappenings: Events, activities and announcements ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images.