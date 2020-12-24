Email announcements to community@reflector.com for inclusion in The Standard and The Daily Reflector.
School meals
during holiday break
Pitt County Schools will offer free curbside meals during the holiday break. A week’s worth of takeout breakfasts and lunches will be available Dec. 28 at Wintergreen Intermediate School (9:50-10:30 a.m.), Eastern Elementary (10-10:45 a.m.), Wellcome Middle (11 a.m.-noon), A.G. Cox (12:30-1:30 p.m.) and Farmville Middle (1-1:30 p.m.). Families may pick up meals for their children at any participating location, and children do not have to be enrolled in Pitt County Schools to receive meals, which are available up to age 18. No registration is required, but a limited number of meals will be available at each location. To receive meals, adults must present school-issued cards and identification or have children accompany them to the site. Visit www.pitt.k12.nc.us/domain/2049 for a schedule or more information.
Energy assistance
Greene County DSS currently is holding signup for the Low Income Energy Assistance Program. Anyone who is 60 or older or is disabled and receives services through the Division of Aging & Adult Services who received a LIEAP payment during the 2019-20 year and currently receives food stamp benefits will automatically receive a payment during 2020-21. Anyone who falls in this category who did not receive a LIEAP payment last year may apply for the program at Greene County DSS office. All other individuals may apply starting Jan. 2 through March 31. These individuals may apply online at http://epass.nc.gov or by U.S. mail or fax. Applications will also be available www.greenecountync.gov.
Council on Aging
The Pitt County Council on Aging is providing the following classes and programs at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. Most offerings are free. Call 752-1717, Ext. 201, for information or to register unless otherwise noted.
Blood Pressure Screenings, 10 a.m. to noon on Jan. 12 and 26. Drop ins are welcome.
Struggling with anxiety or depression? Free mental health screenings 10 a.m.-noon Jan. 12.
Memoir writing class, 1-5 p.m. Tuesdays, Jan. 12-April 27. Cost: $25.
Dr. Kathryn Kolasa will give a presentation on the MIND Diet and its impact on dementia and brain health 2-3 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13. Call 752-1717, ext. 201 to register.
Conversational Spanish, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Jan. 14-Feb. 18. Cost is $15.
Ready, Set, GROW — Preparing Your Vegetable Garden, 2-4 p.m. Jan. 20, 2-4 p.m.
Physical Therapy Screenings 10-11:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 21. Drop ins are welcome.
Jewelry Class 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27. Cost is $5.
Beginning Wood Carving Class 3:30-5 p.m. Tuesdays, Feb. 2-March 9. Cost is $35, which will supply a knife, blanks and finishing supplies.
Watercolor Class for beginners through intermediate level 6:30-9 p.m. Tuesdays, Feb. 2-March 30. Cost: $60.
Trip to Pennsylvania Dutch country, April 20-22. Call 752-1717, x205 for information.
Rhine Getaway River Cruise, Nov. 3-11, 2021. Price starts at $3,099 per person, including airfare. Taking deposits now.
Are you over 60 and in need of incontinence supplies? Call the Council on Aging at 752-1717 for more information.
COVID testing
Vidant Health offers COVID-19 testing at the corner of Stantonsburg Road and Wellness Drive from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. The site will be closed Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. The site will be open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve. Insurance information will be collected from those who have it for CARES Act documentation, and visitors must have a photo ID. Results are expected within 24 hours.
Pitt County Health Department is no longer offering mass community clinics at this time. Testing will be provided as needed through case investigations and contact tracing. The site at Sycamore Hill Missionary Baptist Church is closed. To find other testing opitons: Visit https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/about-covid-19/testing/find-my-testing-place.
Flu shots
The Greene County Department of Public Health offering flu shots Monday through Friday by appointment only to help maintain social distancing in the waiting area. There are more appointment opportunities on Fridays. Call 747-8181 to schedule. Cost is $30. Cash, checks, MasterCard, VISA and Discover Card are accepted. If you receive Blue Cross Blue Shield North Carolina, North Carolina State Health Plan, Medicare Part B or Medicaid, please bring your card with you.
Pre-diabetes education
Pre-diabetes classes, originally offered at the Pitt County Senior Center on County Home Road, are now being offered via ZOOM due to COVID-19. Classes are offered from 12:30-1:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Call Lydia Best at 714-7454 to enroll.
VA flu shots
The Veterans Administration Greenville Health Care Center, 401 Moye Blvd., will be offering drive-through flu shots for veterans 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. The vaccine available for all veterans registered for care within the Durham VA Health Care System at no cost and no required appointment. To limit exposure to COVID-19, veterans, guests and staff must wear a mask while on VA property. Email shahron.james@va.gov or call 919-928-3997.
Wonderland of Lights
Hoggard Christmas Wonderland of Lights, 101 Dalton Drive, Windsor, is open through Jan. 1. The Christmas lights display, which features 500,000 lights, along with handmade silhouettes, figurines and inflated Christmas decorations, is open 5-9 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays and 5-10 p.m. Fridays-Sundays. There is no admission charge, but donations are accepted. Visit facebook.com/hoggardchristmaswonderlandoflights.
Winterville seniors
The Winterville Senior Citizens Club is providing members with fresh vegetables and fruits every Tuesday. The distribution aims to help the vulnerable population stay healthy during this time. Call Beatrice Henderson at 814-9012 for information.
Medispa supports cause
Beauty Bar Medispa in Greenville donates $1 to NC Stop Human Trafficking for every retail product purchase. The partnership will assist in the acquisition and distribution of items for survivors of human trafficking locally and bolster education and awareness programs. The business also is offering survivors free tattoo removal as traffickers often brand victims with tattoos. The business at 1021 Red Banks Road, Greenville, offers a range of rejuvenating skin treatments and hair removal. Visit beautybarmedispa.com.
Support Teachers
Support ENC Teachers, a social media effort designed to linking teachers with individuals and businesses that can help them supply their classrooms, is live on Facebook now. The effort is sponsored by Hardee, Massey & Blodgett law firm in Greenville so teachers can share their classroom wish lists by posting photos and requests, which now include personal protective equipment, hand sanitizer and other supplies to fight COVID-19. For more information and to donate, go to Facebook and search for Support ENC Teachers.
Utility assistance
The Neighbor to Neighbor program offers assistance to help people who are struggling to pay their utility bills due. The effort is a partnership between GUC and the Pitt County Department of Social Services that traditionally provides heating assistance in the winter. DSS administers the program and distributes the assistance. Pitt County residents interested in applying should contact the DSS office at 252-902-1110. To find out more, including how to contribute, visit www.guc.com/about-us/community/neighbor-neighbor. Customers also can request a payment arrangement with GUC to spread out past due amounts over time. Forms are available on guc.com, or call 252-752-7166 to speak with a customer service representative.
Health insurance aid
Has COVID-19 caused you to lose your insurance? Have you lost your insurance for another reason? If so, Greene County Health Care might be able to help. Residents may qualify for help under a special enrollment period of the HealthCare Marketplace, part of the Affordable Care Act. Under the Act, people who lose their insurance — due to COVID-19, for example — may qualify for coverage. Applications must be filed within 60 days of losing coverage. Applicants may also qualify for a tax credit, depending on household income and family size. Greene County Health Care has certified enrollment specialists on staff in Greene, Pitt and Pamlico counties. The agency offers Saturday, Sunday and weekend appointments as well. The service is free, regardless of whether or not you are a patient. Call 252-531-8200 today. to speak with a certified enrollment specialists.
FreeCycle Fridays
Pitt County Solid Waste & Recycling offers a FreeCycle Fridays program that takes items discarded at the Pitt County Transfer Station and posts them to the Freecycle Fridays photo album on the @PittCountyNC Facebook page every Friday at noon. The items can be claimed by members of the public and picked up for free. To learn more visit www.pittcountync.gov/freecycle.
Give Blood
The American Red Cross needs blood now more than ever. The Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday. Appointments are recommended. Visit www.redcross.org or call 758-1140 or 1-800-733-2767.
Animal adoptions
- The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina, 3520 Tupper Drive, is now open by appointment only from 1-5 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Visit hsecarolina.org or email HSECgeneral@gmail.com for an adoption application, which must be approved before an appointment is scheduled. Call 413-7247.
- Pitt County Animal Services, 4550 County Home Road, is open weekdays by appointment only to help prevent spread of the coronavirus. Call 902-1725. Visit petango.com/pittshelter to view animals available for adoption.