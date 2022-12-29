Dec. 29 Birthdays and Anniversaries Bobby Burns Dec 29, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BirthdaysDec. 29: Wesley Matthews, Ed Meeks, Billy Mizell, Vance B. Taylor, Pat WestDec. 30: Irene Hardison, Rizaldy Hendricks, Tyson E. Warren, John Ross WootenDec. 31: Jerry Bailey Jr., Megan SummerlinJan. 1: Peggy Dunn, Lillian Marie Dunn, Marlene Farrior, Carol Lynne Heath, Joan Jones, Net S. McLawhorn, Robert Rogister, Erika Simms, Sue W. Taylor, Tracie Durrett, Heather IrvinJan. 2: Walter Hedgepeth, Linda Mizell, Carol Moore, Patricia Armitage, Kellee BuckJan. 3: Jeffrey C. Bundy, Lisa Eastwood, Leah M. Norville, Shemar Baker, Wendy LittleAnniversariesDec. 26: Dean and Alex Corbett, Donna and Danny WhitleyDec. 27: Pata and Tom Tunstall, Al and Lori Drake, Laquita Moye Davis and Chris DavisDec. 28: Phillip and Heather IrvinDec. 29: Lillian and Joseph E. Meeks IIIJan. 1: Lisa and Tom TunstallJan. 2: Claudia and Danny TurnagePlease send updates and new entries to standardnews@ncweeklies.com. Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Latest e-Edition The Standard To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Winterville Magazine - November 2022 Best of Greenville - 2022 What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Winter 2022 Eastern Living - November 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Winter 2022 Her Magazine - November 2022 Greene Living - Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Farmville Magazine - Fall 2022 Medical Directory 2022 Most Popular Stories Articles Images ArticlesYear in review: Pitt schools experience comeback in 2022Pitt schools announce more leadership changes: Nine principal shifts scheduled for JanuaryPeople in the news: Gallagher certified for parliamentary expertiseOakley: Transfer portal, NIL not good for college athletics'The capacity of the community': Ukrainian woman fleeing her homeland finds refuge with Winterville family (copy)Year in Review: Leadership changes in 2022Greene school board members take oath of officeJohn Bray: Physics offers answers to Christmas questionsK9 deputy joins Greene County Sheriff's OfficeSchools name holiday card contest winners ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images.