The COVID-19 pandemic has contributed to, among many other unfortunate things, significant problems with unemployment and underemployment in Greene County.
During the more difficult stretches of the pandemic, job applicants with limited internet have been unable to complete the required steps to find new employment, and given that Greene County is a highly rural county, at times community members have fewer resources to turn to and face greater difficulty in utilizing public transportation systems to visit our community centers to use public internet.
In order to address this, the Neuse Regional Libraries have been working on multiple technology projects. As part of our goals to increase the literacy rates in our region, we plan to utilize a resource throughout Greene County that will decrease the gap in the ability to seek employment, pursue education or receive access to other services in previously unreached areas.
Over the past few months, our staff members have been working on designing a library vehicle dubbed the “Digital Resource Rover.” In a similar vein to that of a bookmobile, NRL staff members will drive the Rover to various areas in Greene County to share resources with residents who cannot travel to the library.
The Digital Resource Rover will provide many functions that its visitors can access, including help with workforce development, after school tutoring and STEM programming. Many of these stops will be at the locations of organizations who are in partnership with the library, such as Head Start and after school programs.
The Rover will make visits to more remote areas of our region to provide further convenience for residents who do not have wireless internet services in their homes. In order to make sure that our resources are given an equitable opportunity to be distributed throughout our three counties, the Digital Resource Rover will make a minimum of 16 stops throughout Jones, Lenoir and Greene counties every month, starting in early 2022.
Some of these locations will be in Hookerton and Walstonburg, areas in which our county members often lack the transportation necessary to reach the Greene County Public Library.
The Rover will operate as a library on wheels, and it will offer all of the services that the Neuse Regional Libraries provide every day. It will be used to transport, among many other things, library books and STEM kits for patrons to use.
In order to fulfill our goal of increasing the percentage of employed individuals in our area, the Rover will be equipped with a printer, multiple laptop computers, portable fold-out tables, a notary service, and an experienced staff member ready to provide one-on-one technology assistance.
The Rover will also contain a lift, library marketing materials, spare laptops and iPads, and free Wi-Fi. The Rover will be used for major public events that will take place in the county as well as for “pop-up” visits throughout each month.
If you have any questions about the Digital Resource Rover, or if you want to get a heads-up on where we’ll stop in your neighborhood, call Sharon Mervin at (252) 527-7066, ext. 137 or Amber Hargett at (252) 527-7066 Ext. 140.