Small towns in eastern North Carolina know how to roll out the red-carpeted sidewalks to conjure a holiday charm that is like a fragrant mulled cider of Christmases past, present and future, stirred and simmering.
And music is the secret cinnamon clove that adds just the right spice, wafting warm in the chilly air for all to enjoy. It’s the centerpiece of celebrations, and while musicians often find themselves running a month-long musical marathon of jingle jam, the “littlest angel” sort of feeling that pulls at the heartstrings during a performance clearly makes heroic efforts worthwhile.
The biggest challenge the community had was trying to squeeze all the events into their schedules. “A Taste of Farmville” offered strolling costumed carolers and a musical menagerie, with a harp, saxophone, violin, jazz and Celtic bands, guitar strummers — even bagpipes — around every corner. Emerald City Big Band brought the red and green to the Turnage Theatre. The hoedown sounds of the season rang out in the barn and country store of the Eastern Carolina Village and Farm Museum’s Old Fashioned Christmas.
James Warren played at a Christmas-themed guitar show in Washington, at the Harbor District, in conjunction with the town’s Christmas parade. “The crowd was very receptive and festive,” he said, adding, “I really wish people were like that all year. The holiday season seems to bring out the best in people. I enjoy entertaining people, but this time of year seems to mean more to a lot of people and you can tell. So Christmas year-round, yessss!”
Along with her band, Miriam Wyrick-Fent played on the sidewalk when Ayden was transformed from the land of barbecue and collards into Christmas Town.
“We played outside of Andy’s Grill downtown Ayden before the Christmas parade,” she said. “I actually got choked up and had trouble singing one of the songs because of the small-town feel and everything that was going on with the people driving by and honking and yelling ‘Merry Christmas.’”
She doesn’t mention the hours of practice or the drudgery of hauling equipment. What sticks is the moment and the community connection. “‘Harvey and the Spastics’ made enough in tips for all of us to get a burger and fries after. It was a beautiful experience. The kids dancing and singing along … a man brought his lawn chair and set it right in front of us … people putting a dollar and one person even put a 20 in our tip can. The owner of Andy’s thanking us. The crisp freezing air, but it wasn’t cold because of the high of performing. The small town feel was magical.”
Upright bassist Stephan Pryor acknowledged the joy that musicians and audiences alike felt in the simple gift of being able to gather together — in person — for performances again. “I felt like I was performing for family I had not seen in a while; almost like attending a family reunion,” Pryor said after playing in the first in-person Christmas concert of the Pitt Community College Orchestra in two years since the COVID quarantine.
He noticed the “warm and gracious smiles of the audience” and the “thunderous applause” during their concert at the First Christian Church in Greenville on Dec. 6. The concert included not only the orchestra but members of the PCC music faculty, students, jazz band, and gospel choir. Just when he thought it couldn’t get any better, the audience joined in singing carols during the show’s finale.
Jarrod Williams, teaching professor of tuba at East Carolina University, coordinates the TubaChristmas event that was held Dec. 3 on the porch of the Proctor-Yongue house in Greenville. “It’s a community event that’s in its 48th year and is held in over 250 cities worldwide,” he said.
“What makes it so special is that it unites players of all ages and all experience levels. At these events, you can find middle schoolers who have been playing for three months sitting next to community musicians sitting next to college students sitting next to professional musicians — all in one ensemble. It’s a testament to the sense of community that tuba and euphonium players have and also to how well the arrangements are written!”
Bruce Tichenor has been a big band, brass ensemble, and symphony performer most of his life, not to mention rock band guitarist/vocalist. While serving in the Air Force, he was a member of the prestigious variety show, “Tops in Blue,” which entertained troops all over the world. He recently relocated from New England to Winterville.
“Some of my fondest seasonal memories have been performing at veterans’ homes,” he said. “The joy on veterans’ faces, including staff and family members, inevitably beckoned their joining in and singing along to many of the familiar Christmas and New Year standards that we’d play. For many vets, I would learn that the USO and Bob Hope shows brought them the best gifts of the season — America and nostalgia for home. Our seasonal big band performances rekindled many of those oversea show memories and it was always a joy for me to observe their expressions of merriment, animated cheer and festive engagement. As a veteran myself, I have been blessed to give back by sharing my love and talent for music!”
Jack Fisher participated in the Carolina Chord Connection’s performances as well the Tar River Community Band concerts and attended numerous events centering around music this season.
“I found the anticipation of the concert, both as a performer and a listener, one of the main features,” he said. “Though many programs feature traditional Christmas selections, there is always something unusual about the program that piques your curiosity. As a performer, I look out at the audience and see an alert, engaged and appreciative sea of faces. I try my best to entertain and, if I enjoy the performance myself, I hope it impacts the audience in the same way. It is a special time of year for music and programs and performances tend to create a positive effect.”
Roland Suggs has been a part of an annual Christmas celebration held in a small church called “Anointed Voice Ministry” in Stantonsburg for several years. He sums up the essence of music’s impact on humanity and the spirit that it conjures this way:
“During this time, as we all sing Christmas songs together, all our troubles are brushed aside, and an atmosphere of love, joy and peace is created. The entire congregation comes together in one accord. If we all could only keep that same atmosphere during the rest of the year, what a much better world this would be!”
When Jim Mauser led the impressively large Tar River Community Band in “Do you hear what I hear?” in the Greenville Mall, the collective sentiment surely had to be, “Yes, and it is the beautiful sound of the season.”