Littering North Carolina roadways is illegal and can result in fines for those that commit the offense.
Some litterbugs simply need to be informed and reminded that littering — whether deliberate or unintentional — can end with a personal commitment to stop.
The N.C. Department of Transportation’s Swat-A-Litterbug Program encourages the public to report people who litter in an effort to help make North Carolina roadways cleaner.
The program provides every individual an opportunity to be an active participant in reducing litter on North Carolina roadways.
Report a litterbug
The public can report those who litter by contacting NCDOT’s Litter Management Section by filling out an online report or calling 1-800-331-5864.
An app also is available: Swat-A-Litterbug. Follow the pop-up instructions, or go to the app’s setting’s page, to install a shortcut to your phone or tablet’s home screen.
What happens next?
Upon receipt of the reported information, NCDOT will mail the registered owner of the vehicle reported a formal notification, signed by the N.C. State Highway Patrol, that informs them about the littering offense, the penalties of littering and urges them to help keep North Carolina clean.