Duke highlights Grifton substation

GRIFTON — With hurricane season fast approaching, Duke Energy is hopeful improvements made at the Grifton substation will keep the power flowing to the community.
The substation, located on Skeeter Pond Road and maintained by Duke Energy, was constructed in a low-lying area and has been subject to flooding when storms roar through the area, most recently including hurricanes Florence and Matthew.
During these major storm events, multiple Grifton homes experienced power loss for five to seven days. The delay in restoring power was caused in part by the substation being flooded and crews unable to make the needed repairs.
“Downed trees on lines we can repair relatively quickly, but when your substation is taken out of commission you can be looking at several days without power,” Duke Energy spokesman Jeff Brooks said.
“By providing this additional protection we're giving a greater margin for this community to make sure that we're able to get power back on more quickly when a storm strikes.”
Duke Energy has installed a flood wall to help prevent flood water from reaching the station.
The wall is similar to bulkhead walls found on beaches that protect homes from flooding. The wall extends 8 feet above ground, surpassing recent flooding event levels. It extends 18 feet below ground.
The walls surround the substation and a pump located inside the fence helps to expell water. Cameras have been installed both inside and outside the fence to help Duke monitor the amount of rainfall at the substation.
Prior to a major storm event, crews from Duke Energy will come to the substation and install a gate, sealing in the substation from potential rising waters.
The pump station provides power to approximately 4,000 customers in Grifton and neighboring communities, according Brooks.
“This substation is an essential piece of equipment that serves the town of Griffon," he said. "When this substation goes out, it affects the entire community. That means, businesses, schools, emergency services, all of which are essential to hurricane response. Keeping this substation reliable is extremely important.
“Restoring power isn’t just convenience, it’s about necessity. It’s about helping a community get back on their feet after disruption.”
This is one of the many projects Duke Energy has conducted to help strengthen its grid system.
“As we prepare for hurricane season, the realization is we are seeing storms increase in frequency and severity," Brooks said. "Eastern North Carolina particularly hit when hurricane strikes so we’re taking preparations to strengthen the grid to make it more resistant from power outage from severe weather and help improve the resiliency of the grid so we can restore power once it occurs."