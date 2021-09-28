East Carolina University is hosting program and book signing with award-winning author Annette Saunooke Clapsaddle on Saturday.
Clapsaddle is member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians and resides in Qualla, North Carolina, with her husband Evan and sons, Ross and Charlie. Her debut novel, “Even As We Breathe,” was named a finalist for the Weatherford Award and one of National Public Radio’s Best Books of 2020. It received a 2021 Independent Publisher Book Award bronze medal in the category of literary fiction.
The evening is hosted by the Harriot College of Arts and Sciences Whichard Distinguished Professor Kirstin L. Squint and North Carolina Literary Review editor Margaret Bauer. It will raise funds in support of ECU’s NCLR, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary. Clapsaddle’s book will be available for purchase at the event.
The program, including a reading, question and answer period and book signing will be held 7-9 p.m. in the Black Box Theatre in the Main Campus Student Center. The event is free and open to the public.
This event is contingent on ECU’s Public Health Plan and is subject to change. For additional information, visit the Clapsaddle event page at calendar.ecu.edu.
Individuals requesting accommodations under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) should call 252-737-1018 or email ada-coordinator@ecu.edu at least 48 hours prior to the event.