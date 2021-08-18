Edward sisters celebrate 31 years

FOUNTAIN — The Edwards sisters really know how to celebrate 31 years of sisterhood. On Aug. 7, they were honored by riding to their event in a limousine wearing gowns to sit down to a fabulous dinner catered by New Beginnings Catering Service. Family and friends came from miles to help them celebrate 31 years of family, sisterhood, fellowship and service. The highlight of the evening was when the sisters took a stroll down the Soul Train line.
Things were different last year due to COVID-19 and even this year some family members from out-of-state could not attend due to to the pandemic. The Edwards sisters’ parents, Mr. and Mrs. Jimmy Lee Edwards of Fountain, are deceased but they left a legacy of love, family and fellowship for the sisters and the rest of the family to follow.
Dardene Edwards Hayes of Fountain started the sisterhood celebration in 1990 by hosting a gathering at Atlantic Beach. The sisters would gather the first week in August thereafter.
This year they went to Mount Airy to visit the Andy Griffith Museum. They had fun remembering Barney’s one bullet, Goober’s brown pinstripe suit, Otis in jail and Andy’s sheriff shirt and much more.
For about 15 of the 31 years, the sisters would start the trip off by going to Washington to have lunch with Bill and Marlene Farrior. They always enjoyed the fellowship, talks and food.
They have visited Virginia Beach, Myrtle Beach, Spirit of Norfolk, Wilmington, Greensboro, Raleigh, New York, Richmond, Washington, D.C., and this year Mount Airy and many more. Sometimes they would visit some of the same places twice. They have kept photo albums of all the years and find joy in looking back then looking forward to the future.
Thirty-one years is a long time for sisters to bond together each year for a week. Family means everything even now more than ever. The sisters love each other and love people regardless of race, color or religion. Their parents taught them to respect their elders, treat everyone with kindness, got to church and love mankind. The sisters thought it was worthy for this article to be seen along with their photo of 31 years of sisterhood.
Even though it rained and there were many blocks in their way, they still had a wonderful evening.